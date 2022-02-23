THE PEARLE HOTEL & SPA, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION, SITUATED ON LAKE ONTARIO'S SERENE WATERFRONT IS NOW OPEN

"We are proud to add The Pearle Hotel & Spa to our collection of properties," said Aaron Ciancone, president, Pearle Hospitality Inc. "In honour of our beloved grandmother Pearle, we will carry on her decades-long legacy of genuine and thoughtful hospitality that endures to this day through our newest property."

Inviting Design

Collaborating with award-winning firm Studio Munge, The Pearle Hotel & Spa is Pearle Hospitality's first foray into contemporary design. Just steps from waterfront, the hotel emulates a modern lake house with elegant white oak paneling, tranquil views of the lake, and the heart of downtown Burlington. Through thoughtful design, the 151 guest rooms, event spaces, spa, and restaurants reflect a coastal feel paired with spectacular views. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed by artwork from local artists and warm hues of the hotel lobby, which instantly spark a welcoming ambiance. The grand cascading spiral staircase in the centre of the lobby begins the journey through the hotel's inviting amenities.

Coastal Inspired Cuisine

The Pearle Hotel & Spa is home to Isabelle Restaurant and Lounge, led by Chef Ben Heaton. Isabelle's seasonal menu takes inspiration from both the fresh coastal cuisines of California and the Mediterranean and farm-driven, local and seasonal ingredients. Guests will enjoy an expansive lakeside terrace destined to be a space for sharing and connecting. The hotel is also home to the fourth location of the popular Earth to Table: Bread Bar serving freshly baked goods, pizza, sandwiches and salads, with casual café seating and access from the hotel and street.

Rejuvenate at The Pearle Spa

Serving as the ultimate source of solace, The Pearle Spa offers guests a curated list of personalized rejuvenating treatments such as the Rose Quartz Facial and the Meso Infusion Hydration Body Treatment. The spa amenities also include a Hamman steam room and an indoor pool.

Unforgettable Experiences

A hallmark of the dynamic hotel is the exclusive events space featuring expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, hand-blown fixtures by local artisans, and breathtaking lake views. With the exceptional service of the events team at the forefront, The Pearle Hotel & Spa is the perfect venue to make any moment memorable, from executive retreats to weddings.

The Namesake, Pearle Ciancone

The Pearle Hotel & Spa is inspired by the Ciancone family's grandmother, Pearle – a trailblazer whose work ethic, passion, and meticulous attention to detail made her first restaurant, the Hillcrest in Hamilton, a tremendous success. This is one of the many key milestones Pearle Hospitality Inc. was founded on. In her honour, each guest room will have a 'handwritten' note from Pearle alongside postcards with images from Burlington as she knew it – full of vintage sunbathing attire, beach days, and horse-drawn carriages. With these, guests are encouraged to use the hotel's mailboxes to send a note to loved ones while away. Intimately connecting to the narrative, Pearle's most beloved pieces, such as her coveted broach and personal recipes, will be on at the hotel.

The Pearle Hotel & Spa, Autograph Collection will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands.

To book reservations at The Pearle Hotel & Spa, please visit thepearlehotel.ca. Follow The Pearle Hotel & Spa and Isabelle Restaurant and Lounge on Instagram @thepearlehotel and @Isabelle_restaurant.

About Pearle Hospitality

Pearle Hospitality prides itself on providing guests with genuine and thoughtful experiences; created through extraordinary cuisine, gracious service, inspiring settings and a passion for delivering memorable moments. The Pearle Hospitality portfolio includes restaurants; a golf club; a farm; two luxury hotels; and Pearle Weddings & Events, a group specializing in staging spectacular weddings and events at any of Pearle Hospitality's stunning venues. www.pearlehospitality.ca

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 240 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across 41 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Pearle Hospitality Inc.