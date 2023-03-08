The Parkside Hotel & Spa Wins Sustainability Award

VICTORIA, BC, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Parkside Hotel & Spa is thrilled to announce that it won the Sustainability Award during the 2023 BC Tourism & Hospitality Conference in Prince George, March 1 to 3. Director of Operations Ashley Priest had the pleasure of accepting the award on behalf of the hotel.

"Words cannot express how honoured we are to have received this award," shares General Manager Trina White. "Thank you to our incredible guests, community, and our team members for their work in providing exemplary hospitality with a core focus on sustainability. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our environmental efforts and enhancing our guest's experience."

The Sustainability Award recognizes an individual, organization or consortium operating in British Columbia that has championed the implementation and/or education of sustainable and regenerative practices in their operations. The Parkside Hotel & Spa was selected as a winner, in great part, due to a strong commitment to working on goals and actions aligned with one or more of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The hotel proudly shared this nomination with Monte Creek Winery and Spirit of the West Adventures.

Since opening in 2009, The Parkside Hotel & Spa has been a pioneer in promoting sustainable tourism. Last year, the hotel reached a variety of sustainable milestones, moving from Carbon Neutral to Climate Positive and becoming Biosphere Certified. The hotel also joined Beyond Green, a curated portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels, resorts, and lodges, as the brand's first urban hotel and first Canadian property. Beyond Green provides a range of guest experiences in unique locations around the world. All members are subject to a rigorous vetting process, based on globally recognized sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is committed to supporting a sustainable urban lifestyle, exploring, and adopting more sustainable practices to enhance the guest experience, ensuring the operation is treading as lightly as possible on the environment.

As a carbon-positive, all-suite hotel, accommodations at The Parkside feature fully equipped kitchens and kitchenettes, washers and dryers, private balconies, gas fireplaces, separate sleeping areas and plenty of space to relax and unwind.

Amenities include various meeting and event spaces, a wellness centre (featuring an onsite spa, 25-metre indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness centre), a private movie theatre, a rooftop patio with fire pits, along with Tre Fantastico Bistro. Uniquely Parkside—and fondly referred to as the heart of the hotel—the atrium is home to hundreds of plant species and koi.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is a member of the Beyond Green collection. Learn more by visiting www.parksidevictoria.com.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels. To create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, Beyond Green has curated a unique portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges based on their commitment to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. To be considered for membership in Beyond Green, a property is vetted according to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other hospitality brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – Beyond Green ushers in a new way to experience genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

