The Parkside Hotel & Spa Joins Beyond Green

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Parkside Hotel & Spa is proud to announce it has been welcomed into membership of Beyond Green – a global portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels. Committed to building a better and brighter future for people and the planet, Beyond Green offers travellers a curated way to discover, plan, and enjoy adventures that align with their responsible travel values and aspirations.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa in Victoria, BC is the first Canadian hotel to join Beyond Green, a global portfolio of planet Earth’s most sustainable hotels. (CNW Group/The Parkside Hotel & Spa)

As a member of Beyond Green, The Parkside Hotel & Spa is dedicated to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism – environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities – while also adhering to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism criteria and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Centrally located in the heart of downtown Victoria, BC, The Parkside Hotel & Spa is a pioneer in promoting sustainable tourism, since opening in 2009. A Green Key Global leader, proudly Climate Positive and Biosphere Certified, all elements in the hotel have been carefully thought out with a sustainable mindset.

"We're thrilled to be joining forces for good as the first urban property in the world to become a member of Beyond Green," said The Parkside Hotel & Spa General Manager Trina White. "United with other members in the portfolio, we're committed to building a brighter future for our community and the planet."

All guests of The Parkside Hotel & Spa are now eligible to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program, which extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, exclusive member rates, and other instant benefits upon every stay at more than 650 participating properties worldwide.

Since its launch in 2021, Beyond Green has continued to thoughtfully expand its footprint in different destinations around the globe and is honored to welcome The Parkside Hotel & Spa as not only the brand's first urban property, but also its first member hotel in Canada. For more information on Beyond Green, its brand pillars, and the benefits it provides to hotels, travelers, and the travel community, please visit StayBeyondGreen.com.

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

The Parkside Hotel & Spa is committed to supporting a sustainable urban lifestyle, exploring, and adopting more sustainable practices to enhance the guest experience and ensuring the operation is treading as lightly as possible on the environment.

As a carbon-positive, all-suite hotel, accommodations at The Parkside feature fully equipped kitchens and kitchenettes, washers and dryers, private balconies, gas fireplaces, separate sleeping areas and plenty of space to relax and unwind.

Amenities include various meeting and event spaces, a wellness centre (featuring an onsite spa, 25-metre indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness centre), a private movie theatre, a rooftop patio with fire pits, along with Tre Fantastico Bistro. Uniquely Parkside—and fondly referred to as the heart of the hotel—the atrium is home to hundreds of plant species and koi. https://www.parksidevictoria.com.

