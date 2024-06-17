by acquiring the soil and organic waste treatment activities of Englobe Corp. in North America, as well as its activities in the United Kingdom and France

The transaction positions the Ortec Group among the world leaders in site and soil remediation in Europe, Africa, and North America.

MONTREAL, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ortec Group announces the acquisition of Englobe Corp.'s soil and organic waste treatment activities in Canada and the United States, as well as of all of its activities in the United Kingdom and France.

This business line, which represents a revenue of 180 million Canadian dollars, operates soil treatment facilities, composting centers and beneficial reuse sites. It also provides site remediation services.

The 320 employees and assets are joining the Global Services Division of the Ortec Group as of today. The new entity will be known as Biogénie.

The integration will open the North American and UK soil and organic waste treatment markets to the Ortec Group, while strengthening these activities in France, where Ortec benefits from more than 25 years of operating experience.

"The expertise and assets of Biogénie, combined with the know-how of Ortec-Soléo, will position the Ortec Group among the world leaders in soil remediation. This key activity is at the heart of the environmental transition and decarbonization, through the fight against land artificialization. We are delighted with this new step and welcome all Biogénie employees" declared André Einaudi, Chairman and CEO of the Ortec Group.

"By joining Ortec, Biogénie is integrating a major player in environmental services, which will promote sustainable growth. Having worked together in the past, we know Ortec's in-depth expertise, their services complementing our own, and the reputation for trust and innovation of this independent, family-owned group" added Alain Robichaud, responsible for Biogénie's activities in North America and the UK.

The Ortec Group's soil remediation activities at a glance:

500 employees

On 3 continents: Europe , North America , Africa

17 work agencies

33 soil treatment platforms

4 composting centers

12 rehabilitation and renaturation sites

A comprehensive offering: design and engineering , remediation work , site rehabilitation and quarry redevelopment , recovery of polluted soil , organic matter management and fertilizer production.

