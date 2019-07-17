The ORIGINAL extreme sport is coming to Celebration Square in Mississauga, Ontario!

The top 30 athletes from the Pro Men/ Women and Rookie Divisions will come to compete for the title of Canadian Champion with the beautiful Celebration Square as backdrop. Athletes attending this event include five-time Canadian Champion Mitch Hewitt from Scotch Creek, BC, two-time Canadian Champion and 2018 World Champions Trophy winner Stirling Hart from Vancouver, BC, 2018 Canadian Champion Nathan Cumberland from Keswick Ridge, NB defending his title, and 2018 Pro Women's Canadian Champion Anita Jezowski from Nanaimo, BC. The STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Canadian Championship has partnered with the City of Mississauga to bring an exciting combination of events never seen before in town. It will be a fun-packed weekend for the thousands that will be in attendance!

The STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Canadian Championship is the elite logger sports series in Canada and around the world. The Canadian Championship is the most important event in the calendar year for an athlete and only the best athletes are invited to participate. It features 3 divisions:

Pro Men

Pro Women

Rookie

The Canadian Championship features all 6 disciplines included in STIHL TIMBERSPORTS: Springboard Chop, Underhand Chop, STIHL Stock Saw, Standing Block Chop, Single Buck and Hot Saw.

Come out and enjoy a celebration of free family activities, live entertainment including headliner Madeline Merlo, a beer garden and food trucks to enjoy while you cheer on your favourite Timbersports athletes!

Dates and Times

Thursday July 25th – 5:00 – 9:00 pm – Pro Men's Qualifier 1 – Group Red

– 5:00 – – Pro Men's Qualifier 1 – Group Red Friday July 26th – 2:00 – 4:00 pm – Canadian Rookie Championship

– 2:00 – – Canadian Rookie Championship Friday July 26th – 6:00 – 10:00 pm – Pro Men's Qualifier 2 – Group Black

– 6:00 – – Pro Men's Qualifier 2 – Group Black Saturday July 27th – 2:00 – 4:00pm – Canadian Pro Women's Championship

– 2:00 – – Canadian Pro Women's Championship Saturday July 27th – 6:00 – 10:00pm – Canadian Pro Men's Championship

Parking

Parking is available in the underground parking lots at the Civic Centre and Mississauga Central Library.

Transit

Take MiWay to Celebration Square by using MiWay's online trip planner or by calling 905-615-INFO (4636).

To learn more about tourism and STIHL Timbersports in Mississauga including the full line-up of entertainment and events, visit www.timbersports.ca.

For more information about this event or the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series, please visit www.timbersports.ca

For further information: Press contact: Michelle Lee, Porter Novelli, 416-422-7189, Michelle.lee@porternovelli.com; Kelly Elliott, Logistics/ PR Manager, STIHL TIMBERSPORTS, +1 (226) 376-0779, kelly.elliott@stihl.ca; Gerry Rozo, Executive Producer, STIHL TIMBERSPORTS, +1 (519) 694-9925, gerry.rozo@stihl.ca