The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) Announces New President and Board Chair Mark Frayne, P.Eng.

"OSPE is very pleased to announce Mark as its new President, particularly because he represents our profession from outside of the Toronto area," said Réjeanne Aimey, P.Eng., outgoing OSPE President and Chair. "Our engineering community is diverse, and Mark demonstrates that OSPE is committed to engaging the best people based on merit, regardless of race, gender, or geographic location."

Mark hopes to use his background volunteering for advocacy organizations to ensure that OSPE maintains and heightens the relevancy of engineers in society. He will also be overseeing the development of the organization's new strategic plan, to be released in the spring of 2022.

"As President of OSPE, I hope to apply my understanding of what individual engineers in Ontario need – no matter where you live or what industry you work in. I believe that all engineers should become members, because OSPE provides a forum where a single voice can be joined with others to make it a shout for the changes needed to make our communities a better place for everyone," Frayne said.

"OSPE is a member-driven professional association that welcomes the entire engineering community to contribute knowledge, skills and leadership to help create a better future for the profession and society at large. OSPE's rallying cry for diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity in engineering needs to be heard by all."

Frayne has volunteered his time with numerous groups: Scouts Canada, Sudbury Playground Hockey League, Women in Science and Engineering, Professional Engineers Ontario Sudbury Chapter, Huron Woods Community Association as Treasurer, and the Municipal Engineering Association on the Awards and Recognitions Committee. Currently, he serves as the Chair of the Professional Advisory Committee for Project Management at Cambrian College.

As a member-driven professional association, the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) brings the engineering community together to contribute knowledge, skills and leadership to help create a better future for the profession and society as a whole. OSPE supports engineers through government advocacy, valued member services, networking and ongoing learning.

OSPE envisions a diverse and inclusive profession where engineers lead within organizations and collaborate with government, industry and academia to solve Ontario's problems with evidence-based, innovative solutions.

