The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers Announces New ENGpath Career Portal to Connect Industry Leaders with Top Engineering Talent

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) is pleased to introduce ENGpath, its new virtual career portal, to the engineering community in Ontario.

Engineers play an indispensable role in the economy: designing critical transportation and construction projects, technical innovations, and environmentally sustainable solutions to help the province thrive throughout the pandemic and beyond. The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers' ENGpath career portal ensures Ontario's best and brightest have all the tools to make their mark and engineering employers have access to a relevant pool of qualified candidates to hire.

As part of OSPE's commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive profession, the new ENGpath career portal provides engineers and engineering graduates with a number of fully accessible and interactive programs to connect with some of the best employers in Canada.

OSPE has instituted three virtual projects to connect skilled engineers and employers. They are:

Virtual Employment Events (VE3s) - applicant screening and interviewing

Virtual Interview Simulator (VIS) - applicant interview training for video interviewing

Virtual Job Search Workshops (VJSW)

"The provided platform allowed for a unique opportunity to meet 'face to face' in a virtual environment and supported the pre-screen process and later a formal interview of selected applicants," said a human resources manager at Bruce Power. "Candidates were well prepared and highly skilled, making this an excellent tool for small and larger organizations looking to hire engineers. We can't wait to participate in the next event!"

Additionally, the ENGpath career portal provides an opportunity for the engineering community to post openings and find positions.

"Ontario's engineers come in all genders and backgrounds, as well as from all regions of the province," said Mark Frayne, P.Eng., OSPE President and Chair. "Yet the historical misperception is that engineers are all basically white males living in Toronto. Support for these programs will allow us to attract the best people based on merit and connect with qualified individuals from all target groups."

OSPE has identified the need for engineering employers to take a greater role in workforce training to address the low participation of underrepresented groups in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) sector, namely, Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC), people living with disabilities, youth, newcomers to Canada, and women. Through its virtual programs, OSPE is already assisting employers to overcome barriers to recruitment as well as supporting target groups on their journey to getting hired and/or licensed.

About OSPE

The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) is a member-driven professional association that welcomes the entire engineering community to contribute knowledge, skills and leadership to help create a better future for the profession and society at large.

OSPE envisions a diverse and inclusive profession where engineers lead within organizations and collaborate with government, industry and academia to solve Ontario's problems with evidence-based, innovative solutions.

For more information about OSPE, please visit www.ospe.on.ca.

