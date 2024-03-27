The Ontario Sewer & Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) Applauds Ford Government's Historic Investment in Municipal Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in the 2024 Provincial Budget

QUEEN'S PARK, TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Sewer & Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) welcomes the Ford Government and the Ministry of Infrastructure (MOI)'s significant commitment to enhancing municipal water and wastewater infrastructure in the province. The recent investment announcement of an additional $625 million for the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund in the 2024 provincial budget brings its total funding to $825 million, marking a crucial milestone in Ontario's infrastructure development.

"The funding allocated by the MOI represents a landmark commitment to addressing the urgent needs of housing-enabling infrastructure across the province," stated Steve Tamas, President of the OSWCA. "This substantial investment underscores the government's dedication to modernizing infrastructure, enhancing resilience, and facilitating the construction of more homes."

The Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund aims to support municipalities in repairing, rehabilitating, and expanding critical drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure. With these additional resources, municipalities are empowered to undertake essential upgrades and expansions to their sewer and watermain networks. Improved infrastructure not only enhances residents' quality of life but also promotes economic growth and development by creating a more sustainable and attractive environment for businesses and investors.

"We extend our gratitude to Minister Surma and the Ford government for addressing a critical impediment to housing development in the province," continued Tamas. "This substantial funding allocation for water and wastewater infrastructure will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the lives of both current and future residents of our province. We look forward to collaborating with the province and municipalities to ensure these funds are used effectively and efficiently to address our infrastructure needs."

OSWCA remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote the well-being and prosperity of our communities. We stand ready to lend our expertise and resources to the successful execution of these vital infrastructure projects.

The Ontario Sewer & Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) is a not-for-profit organization representing sewer and watermain construction contractors throughout the province of Ontario. It serves as a collective voice for its members in advocating for the interests of the sewer and watermain construction industry.

