The Ontario Energy Association Welcomes Hydro One President and CEO Megan Telford to Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Megan Telford, President and CEO of Hydro One to its Board of Directors, following the retirement of former President and CEO David Lebeter.

Megan Telford steps into her new role at a pivotal time for Hydro One with a clear mandate to prepare Ontario's electricity system for the future. Under her leadership, Hydro One will continue to drive smart, forward-looking investments in grid infrastructure, advance innovation and reinforce reliability across the network. Hydro One and its approximately 9,600 employees play a critical role in delivering power every day to customers and communities across the province with a resilient grid built for generations to come. Prior to her appointment as President and CEO, Megan served as Hydro One's Chief Operating Officer.

Megan's leadership and insight will help support the OEA Board's strategic priorities and continued growth throughout 2026.

"The OEA is delighted to welcome Megan Telford to the Board of Directors," said Vince Brescia, President and CEO of the OEA. "Her experience, knowledge and perspective will be of great value as we continue advancing towards our objectives as an organization and create greater impact within the sector."

"This is an important moment for Hydro One and for Ontario. We play a critical role in building an electricity system that is reliable, sustainable and ready to support the province's growth," said Megan Telford, President and CEO, Hydro One. "I am honoured to join the Ontario Energy Association's Board of Directors at a time when our sector is helping to power Ontario's economic future. By working together across the industry, we can accelerate the investments, innovation and partnerships needed to meet growing demand and deliver lasting value for customers."

The OEA looks forward to working with Megan and our Board of Directors as we continue advancing a stronger, more sustainable energy future for Ontario.

ABOUT THE OEA

The Ontario Energy Association is the credible and trusted voice of Ontario's energy sector, representing energy leaders across the full diversity of the industry.

OEA takes a grassroots approach to policy development by combining thorough, evidence-based research with executive interviews and member polling. This approach ensures OEA's policy positions are grounded in rigorous analysis and reflects the views of the majority of its members.

SOURCE Ontario Energy Association (OEA)

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Mannat Kullar, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, [email protected]