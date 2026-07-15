OEA Announces Planned Transition of Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the Ontario Energy Association (OEA) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Vince Brescia has decided to step down from his role after a highly successful decade-long tenure leading the organization. Vince will continue to serve in his current capacity to ensure a smooth transition and orderly hand-off of responsibilities.

The Board expressed its deep appreciation for Mr. Brescia's leadership and the significant contribution he has made to the organization, while also underscoring the strength, stability and resilience of the OEA as it enters its next chapter. The planned transition reflects the Board's confidence in the organization and its commitment to ensuring continuity, strong governance, and continued momentum on behalf of Ontario's energy sector.

Under Mr. Brescia's leadership, the OEA strengthened its role as a credible and trusted voice for key energy sector stakeholders during a period of rapid change, growing system complexity, and intense policy activity. Working with the Board, association members, and staff, Vince has helped position the OEA to provide thoughtful policy leadership, convene diverse perspectives across the sector, and contribute constructively to public policy discussions affecting Ontario's energy future.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I want to express our gratitude to Vince for his exceptional leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication over the past decade", said Amanda Klein, Chair of the Board. "Vince has made a lasting contribution to the OEA and to Ontario's energy sector. He leaves the organization with the institutional strength required to move confidently into the future as the OEA continues to be a trusted voice for the energy sector in Ontario."

The Board of Directors has formed a search committee to identify Mr. Brescia's successor and will be working with a leading executive search firm to assist in the process. The Board is committed to a thoughtful and disciplined process that supports continuity for members, staff and stakeholders, while ensuring the next CEO is well positioned to build on the OEA's strong foundations.

"Serving as CEO has been the greatest privilege of my professional life," noted Vince Brescia. "I am deeply proud of our team and what we have accomplished together in service of our sector. The OEA is a durable and important organization with the resources, relationships and policy capacity required to continue making a meaningful contribution. With that strength in place, the timing is right to hand the reins to the next generation of leadership."

About the OEA: The Ontario Energy Association is the credible and trusted voice of Ontario's energy sector, representing energy leaders across the full diversity of the industry. OEA takes a grassroots approach to policy development by combining thorough, evidence-based research with executive interviews and member polling. This approach ensures OEA's policy positions are grounded in rigorous analysis and reflects the views of the majority of its members.

SOURCE Ontario Energy Association (OEA)

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Mannat Kullar, Marketing & Communications Coordinator, [email protected], www.energyontario.ca