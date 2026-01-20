The Ontario Energy Association and Capgemini Release Ontario DSO Roadmap Paper

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is pleased to announce the release of its paper, Ontario DSO Roadmap.

Ontario's growing economy, rising energy demand, and aging electricity infrastructure have made distributed energy resources (DERs) increasingly critical to the province's energy system. DERs offer efficient and effective solutions to many of the grid's current challenges, and a Distribution System Operator (DSO) can play a pivotal role in actively managing and coordinating these resources to address both local and system-wide needs while maximizing their value.

Developed in partnership with Capgemini, the paper provides a comprehensive, evidence-based assessment of the sector's readiness to evolve toward a DSO model and proposes a sector-informed, multi-phased roadmap to support a successful DSO transition in the province.

"As Ontario's energy sector continues to evolve, this report outlines a practical DSO roadmap which will enable a more affordable, resilient, reliable, and customer-responsive electricity system for the province's future," said Vince Brescia, CEO of the OEA.

Read the full report: https://energyontario.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/OEA-DSO-Roadmap_-Final.pdf

