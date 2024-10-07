The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is pleased to announce that Jana Mosley, President & CEO of Toronto Hydro has joined their Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) welcomes Jana Mosley, President and CEO of Toronto Hydro Corporation, to their Board of Directors.

Jana is an experienced industry leader with over two decades in the energy sector. Ms. Mosley joined Toronto Hydro as President and CEO in August 2024, where she oversees operations and performance of Toronto Hydro Corporation and its affiliates.

Prior to joining Toronto Hydro, Ms. Mosley worked at ENMAX Corporation, where she held a variety of roles, including President, ENMAX Power Corporation and Senior Vice President, ENMAX Power, which included accountability for the development and safe operation of Calgary's electric grid and non-regulated construction services. Ms. Mosley led the utility to top quartile performance with a focus on safety, people and culture, customer experience, grid modernization, financial performance, regulatory reform and operational excellence, including a focus on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG).

Prior to ENMAX, Ms. Mosley held executive, senior leadership and professional technical leadership roles at Similan Consulting, Alberta Electric System Operator, TransAlta Utilities and AltaLink Management Limited.

Ms. Mosley holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Manitoba and is a Harvard Business School alum. She is a registered Professional Engineer (P.Eng), a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and a certified member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D). Ms. Mosley was named a Calgary Influential Women in Business Awards winner in 2022, was named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women by WXN in 2023 and is a past Executive Board Member of Western Energy Institute.

Ms. Mosley is also a current board member of Electricity Canada.

About the Ontario Energy Association

The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is the credible and trusted voice of the energy sector. We earn our reputation by being an integral and influential part of energy policy development and decision-making in Ontario. We represent Ontario's energy leaders that span the full diversity of the energy industry. Learn more at www.energyontario.ca.

Media contact: Vince Brescia, President & CEO, Ontario Energy Association