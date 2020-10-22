The Ontario Energy Association announces new Board of Directors, welcomes Mark Poweska as Chair

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) appointed their new Board of Directors at their Annual General Meeting, announcing Mark Poweska, President and CEO of Hydro One, as the new incoming chair effective January 1, 2021.

"On behalf of the OEA, it is my pleasure to announce our new Board of Directors for 2021, including Mark Poweska as the incoming Chair of the Board of Directors. Mark's extensive experience, compassionate leadership and customer focus will be critical as we navigate through the upcoming year," said Vince Brescia, President and CEO of the Ontario Energy Association. "We look forward to working with Mark and the Board to continue the OEA's efforts in energy advocacy."

Since joining Hydro One in May 2019, Mark Poweska has transformed Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution company to become more customer-driven, sustainable, safe and efficient. Under Mark's leadership, the Hydro One team is creating a better and brighter future by advocating for change, standing with customers and communities and investing and investing for the long term in a system supporting generations to come.

"As an industry, we have a deep responsibility to energize life for people, communities and the economy. The OEA is a trusted voice of the energy sector and plays a critical role in developing sound and efficient energy policy in Ontario," said Mark Poweska, President and CEO, Hydro One. "As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, I am proud to join Ontario's energy leaders in creating a sustainable electricity sector."

Mark has led the charge in ensuring Hydro One has been able to continue energizing families, the economy and those on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 virus. Days after a global pandemic was declared, Hydro One took steps to assist customers by creating a Pandemic Relief Fund to support customers experiencing financial hardship. In addition, the company extended the ban on residential disconnections, suspended late fees for all customers, and returned approximately $5 million in security deposits to eligible business customers. Mark is a proven leader with a reputation for prioritizing safety, exceeding customer expectations and improving operational performance. Mark is also the recipient of this year's OEA ENERGY Leader of the Year Award.

Mark Poweska is included among previously announced board members:

Brian Bentz, Alectra Inc.

Bryce Conrad, Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Lesley Gallinger, Elexicon Energy

Anthony Haines, Toronto Hydro Corporation

Cynthia Hansen, Enbridge Inc.

Corey Hessen, TC Energy

Mike Crawley, Northland Power Inc.

Paul M. Grod, Rodan Energy Solutions Inc.

Rob Lister, Oakville Enterprises

Annette Verschuren, NRStor Inc.

Carl Hayes, Stratejm Inc.

Hari Suthan Opus One Solutions

About the Ontario Energy Association

The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is the credible and trusted voice of the energy sector. We earn our reputation by being an integral and influential part of energy policy development and decision-making in Ontario. We represent Ontario's energy leaders that span the full diversity of the energy industry. Learn more at www.energyontario.ca.

SOURCE Ontario Energy Association (OEA)

For further information: Media Contact: Irisa Chan, 647.989.3298, [email protected]; Vince Brescia, President & CEO, Ontario Energy Association, 416.961.8874, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.energyontario.ca

