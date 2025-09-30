The Ontario Energy Association Honours Industry Leaders at 2025 Ontario Energy Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is pleased to announce another successful annual Ontario Energy Conference, held on September 29th, 2025, at the Marriott Downtown at the Toronto Eaton Centre in collaboration with our partner, the Association of Power Producers of Ontario (APPrO). The annual conference gathers industry leaders, professionals and policymakers for a broad range of insightful and dynamic panels, followed by an awards gala to celebrate industry achievement and innovation.

The 2025 event was a great success, featuring keynote speakers and expert panels, to encourage impactful conversations leading to energy industry expansion and growth. We were pleased to have the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, as our keynote speaker, as well as Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines, Stephen Lecce, as our keynote speaker at our Awards Gala. Highlight of our Awards Gala was celebrating the individuals and organizations who have demonstrated extraordinary accomplishment and leadership over the past year.

We would like to congratulate the following 2025 Award Winners:

Outstanding Employee Award – Ralph Williams, Manager, Key Accounts and Customer Solutions - Alectra

Customer Service Award - Oakville Hydro

Contributor Award – Kaleb Ruch, Director, Energy - Sussex

Innovation Award - Toronto Hydro

Company Award - Hydro One

Leader Award - Michele Harradence, EVP & President, Gas Distribution and Storage - Enbridge

"The Ontario Energy Association is proud to recognize these individuals and organizations who are driving excellence for their organizations, their customers and our industry" said Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the Ontario Energy Association.

A heartfelt thank you to our sponsors, partners, staff and attendees who continue to support the Ontario Energy Conference and make the conference and gala possible. The OEA and APPrO look forward to continuing to drive learning, innovation accomplishment and the celebration of success at the Ontario Energy Conference.

