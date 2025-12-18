The Ontario Energy Association and Deloitte Release Grid Modernization Paper to Enable Ontario's Future Electricity System

Toronto, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) is pleased to announce the release of its paper, Grid Modernization: Enabling Ontario's Economic and Environmental Opportunity.

Developed in partnership with Deloitte, the paper combines industry expertise with global jurisdictional analysis to assess how Ontario's electricity sector can make prudent, cost-effective investments to support economic growth, expand customer choice, and enhance system resiliency.

"Ontario's energy sector is at an inflection point, and this paper helps lay the groundwork for building a modern and robust electricity system that can meet Ontario's future economic needs," said Vince Brescia, CEO of the Ontario Energy Association.

Grid modernization is widely viewed across the energy sector as a foundational set of investments necessary to achieve Ontario's broader economic and environmental objectives in a cost-effective manner.

Read the full report here:https://energyontario.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/OEA-Grid-Modernization-Report_Dec172025.pdf

About the OEA:

The Ontario Energy Association is the credible and trusted voice of Ontario's energy sector, representing energy leaders across the full diversity of the industry.

OEA takes a grassroots approach to policy development by combining thorough, evidence-based research with executive interviews and member polling. This approach ensures OEA's policy positions are grounded in rigorous analysis and reflects the views of the majority of its members.

