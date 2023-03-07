The Ontario Dental Assistants Association invites you to celebrate Dental Assistants Recognition Week from March 5-11, 2023!

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Each year, the first full week of March is dedicated to celebrating a hardworking member of your oral health team — the mighty dental assistant!

Certified dental assistants are educated healthcare professionals and vital members of the oral health team. They are often the first team member who is instrumental in forging trusting relationships and educating patients from start to finish of their appointment, offering comfort and compassion in addition to clinical excellence.

Executive Director of the Ontario Dental Assistants Association (ODAA), Tara Fitzpatrick, BA, CDA II, CDR, has been in the dental assisting field since 1998, working in clinical and administrative roles. "Dental assisting is an exciting career. You get to meet, connect with, and help so many people from all walks of life. Each day is filled with new and exciting opportunities to forge important relationships."

Certified dental assistants facilitate the work of the dentist and hygienist. Dentists rely on the knowledge and expertise of certified dental assistants, given their broad dental education, up-to-date understanding of oral health trends through continuing education, and unique skills acquired through collaboration and experience. In addition, certified dental receptionists and certified treatment coordinators form strong relationships with patients, assisting them with insurance claims, scheduling, and referrals while supporting other office operations.

Dental Assistants Recognition Week (DARW) is acknowledged annually in Canada and the United States. For 2023, the theme of DARW is "The ♥ of Dental Offices Through Education, Commitment, & Safety" to reflect the importance of dentistry's role in health care and the responsibilities of dental assistants. The ODAA encourages people across the province to celebrate Dental Assistants Recognition Week and thank the hardworking certified dental assistant in their life.

"The ODAA is celebrating Dental Assistants Recognition Week with our members with contests, prizes, and a 'Proud to be a Certified Dental Assistant' campaign," Fitzpatrick shared. "But our members deserve more than just one week of recognition. Fair wages and benefits, positive work environments, and respect are needed year-round. Certified dental assistants are formally educated and skilled professionals that are often described as the backbone of the dental office."

Throughout DARW 2023, Fitzpatrick also wants to highlight how versatile the dental assistant skillset can be. "In addition to assisting chairside or administratively, dental assisting can be a springboard to a diverse career path. Dental assistants obtain transferable knowledge and skills that facilitate employment opportunities in public health, insurance, education, government, sales, and many other service-based occupations and industries."

About the ODAA: The Ontario Dental Assistants Association is a non-profit organization that supports dental assistants as respected healthcare professionals. As the certifying body and membership association for Ontario dental assistants, more than 7,000 certified dental assistants, dental receptionists, treatment coordinators, and other dental professionals belong to the ODAA. The ODAA maintains high standards for its members through an annual certification and membership renewal process.

SOURCE Ontario Dental Assistants Association

For further information: To connect with the ODAA, contact Laura Thorne at [email protected]