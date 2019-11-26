The only Québec-based app to fight food waste - FoodHero is now available at nearly 200 IGA stores across Québec

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Nearly 200 IGA stores across Québec are now offering a new way to reduce food waste, in the form of an app that prevents food from being thrown out: FoodHero. With advantages for both consumers and stores owners, the program has been a hit since it launched last May.

It's a simple concept: shoppers use the app to buy unsold products that are still perfectly good to eat, at prices marked down by 25% to 60%. One bargain at a time, consumers are saving on groceries and retailers are cutting both the economic and environmental (CO 2 emissions) costs associated with producing, transporting and sending unsold products to landfills.

Downloads of FoodHero keep rising, confirming its status as a leader in this segment in Québec. For FoodHero founder Jonathan Defoy, the program's popularity confirms the relevance of this tool, both from a consumer perspective and within distribution networks: "Food waste is becoming a major concern for more and more Quebecers, and FoodHero is a simple, concrete solution that lets them act on it, on a daily basis if they want. We're very happy it's been so popular with IGA customers," he explained.

"We are very proud to collaborate with a Québec tech company such as FoodHero and we want to highlight the active involvement of our store owners in the program. Their efforts enabled us to roll out this anti-food waste initiative very quickly, offering an additional alternative to nearly 200 IGA locations across Québec," said Carl Pichette, Vice President of Marketing for Sobeys, Inc.

How can you become a food-saving hero?

FoodHero offers a quick and easy shopping experience. After downloading the app for Android or iOS, shoppers select the nearest participating IGA and fill their grocery basket with whatever they need. Once the purchase is processed, they just need to pick up their FoodHero bag at the store, at the scheduled time or earlier if they receive a notification that their order is ready. The app features new deals every day, including meat and fish, fruits and vegetables, dairy, eggs and even prepared meals.

For a list of all participating IGA locations: www.iga.net/en/in_the_community/environment/foodhero_et_iga

About IGA

IGA is the largest group of independent grocers in Canada, and has been operating in Québec since 1953. IGA's 295 retailers are constantly seeking new ways to better serve their customers. The IGA banner includes IGA, IGA extra and IGA express stores. IGA is the only group of food retailers to offer consumers the opportunity to accumulate AIR MILESTM reward miles.

About FoodHero

FoodHero is a start-up founded by Jonathan Defoy, a serial entrepreneur with nearly 20 years of experience in the technology industry. He is supported by Alain Brisebois, a strategic advisor who has held several senior management positions at major retailers in the food industry. It took almost 18 months to develop this comprehensive solution. In addition to offering discounted products at participating retailers, FoodHero also calculates the CO 2 "savings" by avoiding residual waste using a scientific formula validated by a firm with recognized expertise in renewable energy. To learn more: FoodHero.com

