The ONE Campaign Raises Alarm As Trudeau Resignation Delays Canadian Aid

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The ONE Campaign is calling on the Trudeau Government to release the Canada Africa Strategy, and provide urgent clarity to development organizations. Since Trudeau announced his upcoming resignation, a significant amount of Canada's global work is stalled. The knock-on effects of Trudeau's resignation, including the Liberal Leadership race, has placed Canada's foreign aid work in limbo, including the long-promised Canada-Africa Strategy.

"Especially in light of the Trump Administration's moves, Canada cannot stumble now. We have a strong history of commitment towards women and children's health that we don't want to see squandered" explained Elise Legault, Canada Director at ONE. "Development organizations across Canada and around the world work hard to deliver tangible, life-saving tools like vaccines. When their work is left in limbo because of partisan politics, the potential impact is loss of life for some of the world's most vulnerable."

This strategy was promised by the Government in previous elections and still remains unfulfilled. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly committed in August that the Strategy would be released before the end of the 2024. Dozens of other organizations, including some that provide life-saving vaccines for millions of children, are still waiting for confirmation of Canadian funding.

"Africa is not a passive recipient of aid; we are partners in building healthier, safer futures for the Canada and Africa," said Serah Makka, Africa Executive Director at ONE. "Together, we have made significant strides in tackling major health crises, strengthening economies, and advancing global security, but these gains are now at risk. Any disruption in funding not only undermines progress but also diminishes the trust and partnership that have been built over decades."

We're still learning how the US State Department will implement the President's "complete halt" of US foreign assistance and how waivers for life-saving humanitarian aid will be applied . Any interruption of service could present a life or death situation.

