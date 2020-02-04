The OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance Enhances Focus on Western Canada

Canada's independent insurance complaint resolution service appoints new

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance (OLHI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Alison Fraser as the new Regional Head of Communications and Marketing effective immediately, reporting to OLHI CEO & Ombudsman Glenn O'Farrell.

"The work that OLHI does for Canadians is vital," says Kim Alison Fraser. OLHI is a free service for consumers: an independent resource where Canadians can have their life and health insurance disputes reviewed. "I am thrilled to have been selected to help build OLHI brand awareness across Western Canada."

"Ensuring all Canadians have full access to the insurance dispute resolution services OLHI provides is central to our mission," says OLHI CEO & Ombudsman Glenn O'Farrell. "In addition to serving at the helm of the communications and marketing practice for OLHI, Kim Alison Fraser will lead an Edmonton office focused on outreach to life and health insurance consumers across Western Canada."

Fraser brings her strategic communications and digital marketing expertise to the national, independent complaints resolution enterprise for the life and health insurance sector.

She is a marketing communications consultant with extensive experience building in-house marketing communications competencies for regional organizations including Banff Lake Louise Tourism, Culture Days and the Alberta University of the Arts (formerly Alberta College of Art + Design).

Fraser began her career in New York City after completing a Master's Degree in Journalism at Columbia University. She later went on to leadership roles in Toronto with organizations such as Microsoft, Rogers Media and Transcontinental Media. She brings her transformative leadership style and insights-led approach to this newly created role.

About the OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance

The OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance (OLHI) is Canada's independent complaint resolution and information service for consumers of Canadian life and health insurance. This includes life, disability, employee health benefits, travel, and insurance investment products such as annuities and segregated funds. OLHI's free, bilingual services are available to any consumer whose life or health insurer is an OLHI member; currently, 99% of Canadian life and health insurers are OLHI members. To ensure impartiality, OLHI operations are overseen by the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR). For more information, visit www.olhi.ca.

