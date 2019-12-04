The Old Port of Montréal launches its 2019-2020 winter program - The Old Port skating rink reopens December 7 at 10 a.m.

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Old Port of Montréal is launching its winter 2019-2020 program and announcing the official opening of its skating rink. After a busy summer, the Old Port will again be a sought-out destination this winter, with a varied program featuring music, sports and fireworks.

One of the most popular skating rinks in the country

Skating in the Old Port has been a Montréal tradition for more than a century. A new chapter in this tradition begins on Saturday, December 7 at 10 a.m. The rink will be buzzing day and night with a superb ice surface on an exquisite site recognized across the country.

Starting on December 14, Fire on Ice, presented by Van Houtte, will dazzle spectators for four spectacular evenings featuring the work of legendary composer John Williams (Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, etc.). The popular DJ on Ice nights will be back in January, launched by Poirier on the 9th. Winter Thursdays will feature talented Montreal artists sure to delight the skaters despite the cold.

New this year: on Sundays, from January 12 to March 1, there will be a guide at the rink giving pointers to novice skaters.

Diversified programming

The winter programming at the Old Port offers a wide range of activities with shows, sporting events and quality exhibitions.

Two new exhibitions at the Science Centre

The new permanent exhibition Explore recently opened its doors and, with more than 50 state-of-the-art interactives over 1000 square meters, it is an immersive playground for future scientists. Health from Head to Toe will continue to stimulate conversations about physical and mental health until January 5. The highly anticipated exhibition Space will take centre stage on February 15, offering visitors an out-of-this-world experience. Not to mention Great Bear Rainforest 3D and Superpower Dogs 3D at the IMAX TELUS Theatre.

Voiles en Voiles is back with its winter adventure park

Following last year's success, nearly 2400 cubic metres of snow will be blown onto the site to create a winter adventure park from December 7 to January 5.

There will be more than 12 activities, including:

Tube slide

Snow scooter

2 inflatable games

2 aerial courses

Target archery

Quad

Outdoor cinema

And more!

2020 Ice Canoe Challenge

This competition featuring chills and thrills will return on February 1. Watch the competitors tackle the fierce St. Mary's current in the St. Lawrence River during this extreme race. Part of the Circuit Québécois de Canot à Glace.

Dating on Ice

The Old Port once again is offering a special evening for singles: Dating on ice on Friday, February 14. An enchanted evening with a DJ-host who will encourage skaters to break the ice and make beautiful music in a setting created for romance.

Karaoke on Ice

Last year, karaoke fans were able to perform against a backdrop of Old Montreal. This lively evening will be back on Saturday, February 29 with Chouchoune as your effervescent host.

Celebrate the New Year and Igloofest with famous artists

Bleu Jeans Bleu and Benard Adamus perform on New Year's Eve in the Old Port

We will close the decade in style on December 31 with Bleu Jeans Bleu, Benard Adamus Les Louanges and Heartstreets. The arrival of 2020 will be heralded by a huge fireworks display, and Montréal's biggest New Year's Eve party will continue into the wee small hours. The metro will be open all night (at the regular price) so that partygoers can return home safely.

Igloofest: Rufus Du Sol, Nina Kravitz and Charlotte de Witte

The coldest festival in the world is back for its 14th year with unforgettable electronic evenings from January 16 to February 8. Lovers of electronic music will feast to the beats of internationally renowned artists like Rufus Du Sol, Nina Kravitz and Charlotte de Witte. New for 2020: Off Igloo evenings, including rapper Loud on January 30.

Inimitable Old Port classics

The Montreal Observation Wheel : an amazing view 60 metres in the air and heated cabins.

: an amazing view 60 metres in the air and heated cabins. MTL Zipline : for a dose of winter adrenaline

: for a dose of winter adrenaline Bota Bota spa-sur-l'eau : relaxation and an incredible view, day or night

: relaxation and an incredible view, day or night Chez Leon : in December, the Scena turns into a cozy cottage for an original and delectable holiday party.

For the full program of activities this winter at the Old Port of Montréal, click here.

For photos and videos, please visit the electronic press room.

About the Old Port of Montréal

For more than 25 years, the Old Port of Montréal, a division of Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of participatory, cultural and leisure activities as well as opportunities for scientific exploration at the Montréal Science Centre. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Quebec, with six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, Eska, Natrel, Sleeman, Cogeco and TELUS.

