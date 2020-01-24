The Old Port of Montréal joins other landmarks from around the world in global show of support for Australia

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Old Port of Montréal joins the CN Tower and many other landmarks from around the world to raise awareness and show support for Australia as the country works to fight and recover from devastating wildfires.

On the night of Australia's national holiday, January 26, the Old Port, with the Montréal Observation Wheel and the Bonsecours Pavilion, will be among the many landmarks to light in the country's national colours of green and gold. Still others plan to join in the effort through social media and online. To date, towers and landmarks that have confirmed their participation include:





The Old Port of Montréal (Observation Wheel and Bonsecours Pavilion), Montréal, Canada

The Berlin TV Tower, Berlin, Germany

Busan Tower, Jung Gu , Busan, South Korea

, The Calgary Tower, Calgary, Canada

The CN Tower, Toronto, Canada

The Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

The Empire State Building, New York, USA

Euromast, Rotterdam, Netherlands

N Seoul Tower, Seoul, South Korea

Niagara Falls , Niagara Falls, Canada / USA

One Liberty , Philadelphia , USA

, , The Reunion Tower, Dallas , USA

, The Royal Liver Building, Liverpool, UK

The Shard, London, UK

SkyTower, Auckland, New Zealand

The Tokyo Tower, Tokyo, Japan

Toronto sign, Toronto, Canada

The Willis Tower, Chicago , USA

For anyone looking to take action, donations may be made to several organizations, including the Australian Red Cross (www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate), the NSW Rural Fire Service (https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade), and WIRES Wildlife Rescue (https://www.wires.org.au/donate/emergency-fund).

About the Old Port of Montréal

For more than 25 years, the Old Port of Montréal, a division of Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of participatory, cultural and leisure activities as well as opportunities for scientific exploration at the Montréal Science Centre. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Quebec, with six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, Eska, Natrel, Sleeman, Cogeco and TELUS.

