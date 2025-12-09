With the Quebec homelessness rate at a record high, the Old Brewery Mission and TELUS are expanding their commitment to providing quality healthcare for those experiencing homelessness

MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Old Brewery Mission and TELUS are proud to announce the launch of their second Health for Good™ mobile clinic, an initiative that marks an important step in expanding community services. The demand for support services on Montreal's streets is at an all-time high: nearly 10,000 people are experiencing homelessness in Quebec, up 15 per cent in the last year and a half. This second Old Brewery Mission Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, reaffirms both organizations' commitment to providing immediate and high quality care for people experiencing homelessness, many of whom are grappling with mental health and addiction challenges.

"With this second mobile clinic, we are strengthening our capacity to meet the most vulnerable people where they are, and to offer them personal and practical support. We can now further connect with this population and work to find solutions that preserve dignity," said James Hughes, CEO of the Old Brewery Mission.

Since launching the first Old Brewery Mission Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, in April 2023, the mobile team has delivered an astounding 20,000 patient visits. Thanks to the second clinic, the team will be able to double the number of sites visited on a weekly basis, driving greater impact and providing even more individuals with access to essential healthcare services, as well as administrative and housing support.

"The first mobile clinic has supported 20,000 patient visits in just over two years – proof of what's possible when we combine leading-edge technology with human compassion," said Benoit Simard, Vice-President, TELUS and Vice-Chair, TELUS Montreal Community Board. "This second clinic doubles our reach and deepens our partnership with the Old Brewery Mission. At TELUS, we believe healthcare is a right, not a privilege. By bringing quality care directly to Montreal's most vulnerable citizens, wherever they are, we're helping to restore dignity. This is Health for Good in action, and it's how we build a healthier, more compassionate future for all Montrealers."

The new, custom-built Old Brewery Mission Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, was designed by ékm Architecture and is equipped with TELUS Wi-Fi network connectivity and TELUS Health electronic medical record (EMR) solutions.

The mobile clinic staff will provide services tailored to the needs of people experiencing homelessness, including healthcare, harm reduction and addiction services. In collaboration with the province's health network and community organizations, the team will also offer services to help these individuals overcome various socioeconomic barriers, such as administrative, housing and legal support.

This initiative is made possible thanks to the generous contribution of TELUS Health and relies on close collaboration with key partners such as the CIUSSS Centre-Sud, the STM, the SPVM, the CHUM and local outreach workers.

