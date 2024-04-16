The OHA Welcomes Increased Federal Investments in Health Research

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA), alongside Ontario's hospitals, welcomes the new investments announced today in Canada's federal granting councils, including the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC). The OHA also appreciates new investments in the number and value of graduate scholarships and post-doctoral fellowships, which aligns with recent calls to strengthen Canada's research support system.

Ontario's hospitals are top drivers of health research and innovation in Canada and their unique clinical connection to science has been vital to key advancements in patient care. Ontario is home to half of Canada's Top 40 Research Hospitals, conducting more than half of the country's hospital-based research, and the Government of Canada is the largest external funder of hospital-based research.

Ontario hospitals are on the cutting edge of research that is delivering longer, healthier lives for people in Canada and around the world. Over the past year, the world has seen the acceleration of many new health care innovations, including artificial intelligence and genomics, and recognized the astonishing potential of these discoveries to transform health care. Anchored by enormous health research capability, Ontario hospitals have the potential to spread and scale innovation to ensure the health care sector is equipped to meet future demand for care. As Canada's population grows and ages, research and discovery will be a key component to enhancing capacity and driving health system efficiency.

Hospital-based research is one of Canada's greatest assets thanks to shared investment, and Ontario's hospitals look forward to continued collaboration and partnership with the Government of Canada in the time ahead as we collectively seek to strengthen Canada's vital health research ecosystem."

-Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

