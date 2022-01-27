The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

"The Office: Somehow We Manage offers players the chance to immerse themselves in iconic moments from the series and connect with their favorite characters like never before," said Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. "Fans of The Office will absolutely feel the nostalgia through this new game."

"The Office: Somehow We Manage reimagines the cast as vibrant, animated characters for the first time, bringing a fresh new experience to The Office fans everywhere," said Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. "The game will transport players into well-known and hilarious episodes that have resonated with so many over the years and let them 'clock in' even more time with their favorite Dundler Mifflin employees."

The Office: Somehow We Manage will allow fans to relive memorable moments from the show like they've never seen them before - animated, all while tapping their way to record profits to save the Scranton Branch from downsizing. Featuring accessible gameplay for all types of players, this narrative idle tapper will give players the chance to unlock and upgrade iconic characters and their desks all the while participating in monthly special events for additional in-game rewards.

GAME FEATURES

COLLECT ICONIC CHARACTERS IN GAME

Tap, upgrade, and build desks for favorite characters from the hit NBC comedy The Office, including Prison Mike, Farmer Dwight, Pretzel Day Stanley, and of course, Three Hole Punch Jim, all appearing in animated form for the first time.

RELIVE MEMORABLE EPISODES FROM THE OFFICE [U.S.]

Click through memorable episodes in this free-to-play game, like "The Dundies" and "Dinner Party." Take a seat in Michael's office, get in line for Pretzel Day, or spend the weekend at Schrute Farms. Oh, and watch out for Kevin's famous chili! Additional episodes from all nine seasons of the show will be added to the game on a regular basis.

SPECIAL EVENTS

In-game events will introduce new versions of characters and more memorable moments, along with weekly and monthly special events inspired by elements from the show.

EARN IN-GAME REWARDS TO KEEP THE BRANCH AFLOAT

Manage Dunder Mifflin Scranton with the help of the whole branch! Get new leads and tap away as the in-game rewards start rolling in. Just make sure Michael doesn't spend the surplus on a new plasma TV!

Players can now run the world's best mid-size regional paper company branch in The Office: Somehow We Manage, available now on iOS and Android.

Visual assets for the game, including key art and logos, can be found in the online press kit.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT NBC'S THE OFFICE

Produced by Universal Television in association with Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille Productions, The Office is a groundbreaking mockumentary television series that follows the daily lives of the employees of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin, a fictional paper company. All nine seasons of the Emmy® Award-winning series are available exclusively on Peacock.

ABOUT PEACOCK

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL GAMES AND DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Universal's Games and Digital Platforms group leverages the vast portfolio of IP and characters from NBCUniversal. The Games and Digital Platforms group is a business unit of Universal Brand Development, which is chartered with globally expanding the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. The company's extensive portfolio includes properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalbranddevelopment.com.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

