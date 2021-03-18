Developing Canada's integrated strategy for managing low-level and intermediate-level radioactive waste

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) announced it will host the Canadian Radioactive Waste Summit from March 30 to April 1, 2021 and invites interested Canadians and Indigenous peoples to attend. This free on-line event will bring together people from across the country to share their views on the guiding principles and priorities that should inform the development of an integrated strategy for the long-term management of radioactive waste in Canada.

The Summit provides a shared space for diverse voices and perspectives on the important issues related to nuclear waste management. In this effort, the NWMO has invited speakers representing Indigenous peoples, civil society organizations, industry, municipal officials, youth and international organizations.

"Radioactive waste is being safely managed today, but there are gaps in long-term plans, specifically for low-level and intermediate level radioactive waste. Developing an integrated strategy means that we are not leaving this to future generations to resolve," said Karine Glenn, Strategic Project Director for the NWMO. "The Summit is open to everyone. It is important to us that we engage a variety of voices in the process to identify and build common ground on which the strategy can be built, as well as understand points of difference. Our goal is to better understand the key considerations that matter to Canadians and Indigenous peoples."

The Summit will be followed, over several months, by a series of engagement activities with communities and interested parties, and technical workshops to explore the values, priorities, and the merits and trade-offs of different options for Canada's radioactive waste. Canada's integrated strategy for radioactive waste represents a next step, that builds on work previously done on radioactive waste management planning, to identify and address any gaps, and to look further into the future. The integrated strategy being developed by the NWMO will be informed by the Government of Canada's radioactive waste management policy review.

Advisory Event: Canadian Radioactive Waste Summit Date: March 30-April 1, 2021 Register: Canadians who wish to participate are invited to register here and receive the link to the virtual event.

About NWMO

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) is a not-for-profit organization implementing Canada's plan to safely contain and isolate used nuclear fuel inside a deep geological repository in a manner that protects people and the environment for generations to come.

Canada's plan will only proceed in an area with informed and willing hosts, where the municipality, First Nation and Métis communities, and others in the area are working together to implement it. The NWMO plans to select a site in 2023, and two areas remain in our site selection process: the Ignace area and South Bruce, both in Ontario.

About Canada's Integrated Strategy on Radioactive Waste

The development of an integrated strategy on radioactive waste (ISRW) is led by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO), at the request of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources Canada. This is part of the Government of Canada's Radioactive Waste Policy Review and leverages the NWMO's 20 years of recognized expertise in the engagement of Canadians and Indigenous peoples on plans for the safe long-term management of used nuclear fuel. www.nwmo.ca/radwasteplanning

