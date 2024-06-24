The NPD's treasury board rejects principled reconciliation

Principled reconciliation must be more than signatures and celebrations. It must heal communities.

SURREY, BC, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - On Friday, June 21, the NDP's Treasury Board chose to reject principled reconciliation when they denied the compensation package recommended by the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship intended to heal communities in the Chilcotin.

Ten years ago, the Supreme Court of Canada decided in favor of the Xeni Gwet'in in the Williams case. The ruling was unprecedented and left the Government of BC responsible for finding a way to achieve "principled reconciliation of Aboriginal rights with the interests of all Canadians."

"The NDP's reconciliation process is broken. It has been 10 excruciating years," said Doug McMann, owner of Skinner Creek Hunts. "Despite the Province signalling several times that they were going to help me, they have left me hanging. My business is no longer viable, this is not reconciliation."

The NDP has failed to achieve the goal of "principled reconciliation." As anniversary celebrations are held on Tŝilhqot'in land this week, they serve as a glaring reminder to many that the BC government has unfinished business.

"Reconciliation needs to take the interests of all Canadians into account," stated Karen McLean of Tsylos Park Lodge and Adventures. "Premier Eby needs to do the right thing. These are provincial tenures and the NDP has chosen to abandon small, multigenerational family businesses."

When negotiations and/or legal disputes between the Province and First Nations result in tenure being taken, true reconciliation demands that compensation is paid by the Province to the business from which the tenure was taken.

"With all other options now exhausted, we see no other solution but for the Province to facilitate the purchase and transfer of the four guide outfitting businesses to the Xeni Gwet'in First Nation and pay compensation to make those families whole again," stated Mike Young, President of the Guide Outfitters Association of British Columbia (GOABC).

"The GOABC supports reconciliation with Indigenous peoples of BC," stated GOABC CEO Scott Ellis. "My concern is not with the intent of reconciliation but rather in how it is being executed by our provincial government. We support a principled reconciliation – a process that does not destroy small family businesses."

The NDP's reconciliation project is broken. It is time for Premier Eby to make things right. His Treasury Board needs to approve the compensation package recommended by the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

