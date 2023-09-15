The next Canadian country music star emerges: SiriusXM Canada announces winner of the 2023 SiriusXM Top of the Country competition

Country Music Week 2023 launches with electrifying finale featuring The Reklaws and Hailey Benedict claiming the title and $25,000 prize

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®), celebrated the epic ending of the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition by crowning Hailey Benedict from St. Albert, Alberta as the 2023 winner. The finale of Canada's most exciting country music showdown marked the official kickoff to Country Music Week 2023 and was broadcast live on Top of the Country Radio (ch. 171), allowing fans across the nation to join in.

Hailey Benedict is crowned the SiriusXM Top of the Country Winner 2023 (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

The event showcased a captivating headlining performance by 7x CCMA Award winning duo, The Reklaws, followed by each finalist performing their hearts out for fans and a panel of industry professionals, one last time. In a career-changing moment, Hailey Benedict was crowned this year's winner, walking away with the coveted title and a grand prize of $25,000. The runners-up, Noah Derksen and Teigan Gayse were also celebrated for their outstanding performance throughout the competition, each receiving $10,000.

"This victory is a dream come true, and I couldn't be more grateful for this incredible opportunity," said Hailey, the newly crowned champion. "The SiriusXM Top of the Country Competition has been an amazing journey, and I want to thank SiriusXM Canada and the Canadian Country Music Association for their unwavering support as I hit my stride throughout this experience."

The finale was a culmination of months of hard work, beginning with artists from across Canada applying for their chance to fight to the finish, followed by the announcement of eight talented semi-finalists. Public vote narrowed down the group to our top three, who experienced exclusive mentorship sessions and showcases in Nashville and unforgettable performances at major Canadian events including Lasso festival in Montreal.

"We're incredibly proud of the impressive talent showcased in this year's competition and want to congratulate Hailey for this achievement, which is sure to accelerate their rise to stardom," says Michelle Mearns, VP, Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "SiriusXM Top of the Country and Top of the Country Radio continue to be major platforms for emerging Canadian country artists to gain the recognition they deserve."



"The partnership between the Canadian Country Music Association and SiriusXM Canada has been instrumental in nurturing and promoting home-grown Canadian country music talent," says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "We're thrilled to witness the growth and success of the SiriusXM Top of the Country Competition and its impact on our country's music industry. Congratulations Hailey!"



SiriusXM's Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music talent. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

