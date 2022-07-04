The News Photographer Association of Canada Announces 2021 National Pictures of the Year Award Winners

CALGARY, AB, June 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Images provide a powerful form of communication.

Within a single image lies the power to motivate a nation, convey the unspoken heart of an event, reveal great truths or expose transgression.

This year marked an increase in incidents related to photojournalists' rights during violent clashes between police and protestors as law enforcement dismantled homeless encampments in two city parks.

It was reflected in the arrest and tracking of Amber Bracken by RCMP during their civil enforcement of an injunction related to land defenders impeding the progression of the Coastal Gas Link (CGL) projects near Houston, B.C., at the Gidimt'en camp in Wet'suwet'en territory.

The News Photographers Association of Canada (NPAC) is especially pleased to recognize Canadian photojournalism's excellence, perseverance, and importance in announcing the 16th annual National Pictures of the Year (NPOY) award competition winners.

"Photojournalists have the power to utilize images to tell stories that transcend the language and cultural barriers of a global audience," said Diana Martin, NPAC president. "It takes incredible skill, timing and dedication to capture such instances of triumph, defeat, and joy."

NPAC sincerely thanks Gabrielle Lurie, San Francisco Chronicle staff photographer; Leah Millis, Reuters senior photographer based in Washington, D.C.; and Ash Adams, an Anchorage, Alaska based photojournalist and documentary photographer, for judging the contest.

These photographers dedicated eight straight hours, plus more via email, out of their busy schedules to provide constructive criticism while selecting the winners of this year's National Pictures of the Year contest.

Peter Mather, documentary and wildlife photographer, Weronika Murray, documentary photographer, and Mark Kelly, portrait photographer and workshop instructor, donated their time and expertise to judge the student portfolios.

NPAC would like to congratulate the following winners:

Feature - Steve Russell, Toronto Star

Spot News - Nick Lachance, Freelance for the Toronto Star

General News - Ben Nelms/CBC

Personality - Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press

Portrait - Chad Hipolito, Freelance for the Globe and Mail

Social Issues - Chris Helgren, Reuters

Sports Feature - Mathieu Belanger, Freelance for Le Journal de Quebec

Sports Action - Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press

Feature Photo Story - Michelle Berg, The Saskatoon StarPhoenix

News Photo Story - Darryl Dyck, Freelance for The Canadian Press

Team Multimedia - Deborah Baic, Patrick Dell, Stephanie Foden, Joel Balsam, The Globe and Mail

Single Multimedia - Matt Smith, The Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Photographer of the Year - Cole Burston, Freelance

Photo of the Year - Chris Helgren, Reuters

Student Photographer of the Year - Alex Lupul

More information and list of runners up, please visit - https://npac.ca/2022/05/npac-appc-2021-pictures-of-the-year-winners-announced

