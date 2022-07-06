The Newest Mission for Albertans: Contain The Unreturned!

ABCRC launches its latest campaign by inviting the public to visit an interactive installation in downtown Calgary that gamifies recycling

CALGARY, AB, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - In 2021, Albertans returned over 2.1 billion non-refillable beverage containers, helping their province achieve an 84% return rate — one of the highest in Canada. While impressive, 84% leaves room for improvement.

To launch its newest campaign, Alberta Beverage Container Recycling Corporation (ABCRC) is enlisting the public's help to identify and contain all Depot-qualifying containers to help Alberta increase its return rate.

"As Albertans, our mission is simple: to contain 'The Unreturned'," says Lori Koebel, Director, Sustainability & Communications, ABCRC. "We know that 16% of deposit bearing beverage containers don't make it back to the Depot, where they belong. They get forgotten in garages, left in arena bleachers, or left behind after picnics. We need the public's help to get to 100%, to keep Alberta green and among the best recycling provinces in the country."

The province-wide campaign will run throughout the summer and launches today with a two-storey, interactive, and uniquely Albertan 'Plinko-style' game, entitled the 'Depot Drop,' located downtown Calgary at 12 Ave SE & Macleod Trail South. Open to the public for a limited time, the game invites players to identify 'The Unreturned' for a chance to win an exciting range of Alberta-based, eco-friendly prizes that include a two-day, GoldLeaf Service rail journey for two on the famous Rocky Mountaineer and a host of other family-friendly prizes. ABCRC is proudly partnering with The Victoria Park Business Improvement Area for the installation, which is providing promotional help and refreshments courtesy of local businesses for players and event attendees.

"The Depot system ensures valuable materials, like plastics and aluminum, stay within the circular economy in Alberta," adds Koebel. "Albertans consistently achieve return rates that are among the highest in Canada. On an annual basis, our efforts lead to less usage of raw materials to create new products, and provide manufacturers with materials to contribute to their recycled content targets. The goal is to get to 90% and it cannot happen unless containing 'The Unreturned' truly becomes a province-wide effort. We're confident that Albertans will accept the mission!"

About Alberta Beverage Container Recycling Corporation

For more than 25 years, ABCRC has been the approved Collection System Agent for beverage containers in Alberta. ABCRC is currently the largest self-sustaining deposit-based beverage container collection system in Canada, based on the number of material types and the quantity of beverage containers recovered. ABCRC's commitment to operating one of the most innovative and sustainable beverage container recycling programs in North America is the driving force behind our ongoing high return rates. To learn more, visit www.abcrc.ca

