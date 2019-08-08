The New Standard in Financial Accounting brought to you by Fujitsu and Hubdoc

`Everyone is talking about the cloud and cloud-based software and technology. Fujitsu and Hubdoc have created a platform that lends itself to both the accounting profession and the tech industry that should be considered a silver lining for accountants, bookkeepers and comptrollers.

Everyone wants quicker, better, faster and finance people, auditors and bookkeepers are no different. No one wants to lose the time it takes to sort paperwork. And saving on paper is just as important as electronic filing; it's more efficient and just makes sense. Working in a paperless and cloud environment frees up a lot of time, effort and resources.

With Fijitsu ScanSnap, you're able to quickly transition between scanning various sized receipts to full sized invoices. The result is always a high-quality PDF (or JPEG) imaging that is automatically sent to Hubdoc – which is ideal, because the faster you transfer documents into Hubdoc, the faster you can code transactions, make payments, and complete the bank reconciliation process. Ultimately, ScanSnap helps you save time without compromising on quality of work.

Hubdoc allows you to sort and file all your physical documents onto the cloud in a secured area that's easy for you to access and search. No more chasing documents or conducting manual data entry. Hubdoc makes it easy for the finance and accounting departments to access their small business clients' financial documents. It automatically collects bank statements, bills, receipts, and invoices from hundreds of connections. Clients can also upload documents via mobile, desktop, and email. And with Hubdoc's integration to ScanSnap, going completely paperless is painless.

If you're an accountant or in finance, chances are your desk, or your entire office is covered with receipts, bills, and other various pieces of loose paper. With Hubdoc and Fujitsu's ScanSnap iX1500, these problems are a thing of the past.

Everyone wants to save time and money, and no one wants to give up accuracy.

Learn more about Fujitsu at www.fujitsu.ca

Explore the new accounting software and technology by visiting www.hubdoc.com

SOURCE Fujitsu