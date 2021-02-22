The New Montréal Space for Life Podcasts for Youth - One of the Many Activities to Discover During Spring Break

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal Space for Life announces the launch of a brand new series of podcasts for children aged 7 to 9: The Montréal Space for Life youth podcasts (available in French only). Produced in collaboration with La puce à l'oreille, the 4 podcast series, one for each of the Montréal Space for Life museums, are sure to pique the curiosity of the whole family!

In a humorous tone and a playful, slightly offbeat manner, children will get to learn a whole lot about planets, plants, animals and insects. Combining moments of poetry and reflection, the Montréal Space for Life youth podcasts are an original way to arouse children's curiosity about nature and enrich their knowledge. While the podcasts will be available in French only, they are sure to appeal to a Francophile audience. The whole family will enjoy getting to know the various characters in each series, each one more original than the last.

Each series features 6 episodes of 10 to 12 minutes to be listened to back-to-back or one at a time:



Astro-bien, agence de voyages intergalactiques ⎼ The Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

Radio-Plantes, la radio par et pour les plantes ⎼ The Jardin botanique

Les rendez-vous littéraires des animaux ⎼ The Biodôme

Les insectes chez le psy ⎼ The Insectarium

A first series online February 22rd, just in time for spring break!

ASTRO-BIEN, une agence de voyages intergalactiques

Want to take a trip to the stars and the infinity of space? Simple! Go to a flowery neighborhood of Montreal where the intergalactic travel agency ASTRO-BIEN is located. The adventurous Michel Vadeboncoeur opens his own agency to offer low-cost space travel to anyone with a passion for discovery. Find him giving words of advice to a different client in each episode.

Episode 1 ⎼ Vénus (venus)

Episode 2 ⎼ Uranus

Episode 3 ⎼ Le système de Trappist (The Trappist System)

Episode 4 ⎼ Les nébuleuses (The Nebula)

Episode 5 ⎼ Les trous noirs (Black Holes)

Episode 6 ⎼ Une destination unique! (A Unique Destination!)

Credits :

Texts: Reda Saoui and Léo Hardt. Voice: François Bernier, Luca Di Tecco and Elkahna Talbi.

Co-directed by La puce à l'oreille and Studios Bakery. Link to the podcasts

The 3 other Montréal Space for Life youth podcast series will be broadcast successively throughout the year. Subscribe to the Montréal Space for Life audio feed to get an alert when they go online.

Podcasts – Learning tools with a multiplier effect

According to a study by U.S. youth podcast producer network Kids Listen, to which La puce à l'oreille is affiliated, the podcast format has a real and proven impact when it comes to increasing the curiosity and knowledge of young audiences:

80% of children listen to the same podcast episodes several times;

75% initiate conversations with their loved ones in connection with what they have been listening to;

56% share the knowledge gained through podcasts with their friends;

52% will be curious to learn more as a result of listening to the podcasts.

More things to discover during the spring break

In addition to the youth podcasts, Montréal Space for Life offers a host of online activities for students during spring break:

The Montréal Space for Life quizzes live on Facebook (in French only) | 45 min

Rendezvous with our dynamic animators live on Facebook every day, March 1 to 4, at 3 p.m. Have some family fun and test your knowledge of the world of the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan (Astroquiz, March 1), the Biodôme (Bioquiz, March 2), the Insectarium (Insectaquiz, March 3) and the Jardin botanique (Botaniquiz, March 4). Get ready for a different quiz every day and take the challenge together with family or friends! And if you miss these live, animated virtual get-togethers, try your luck by participating in the Montréal Space for Life quizzes (available in English) on the Web .

Young inquiring minds

In this section of our Web site, you will find a variety of suggestions to satisfy the boundless curiosity of little ones... and their parents! Stories, question-and-answer capsules, arts and craft ideas and much more! Simple and fun activities for all ages.

The Origines virtual exhibition

The Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan presents an exhibition of photographs of planet Earth by photographer Olivier Grunewald, with texts by Bernadette Gilbertas. The images are presented in a giant format that follows the architectural forms of the Planétarium's unique building. Experience this spectacular 4.5-billion-year journey online, narrated by Christine Beaudoin, which celebrates the power and energy of the Earth, the utter richness of its biodiversity and the breathtaking beauty of its wilderness.

All this at a single address: espacepourlavie.ca .

Montréal Space for Life is made up of four attractions on the same site: the Biodôme, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These four prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

