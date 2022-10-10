MONTRÉAL, Oct. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - "Do I drink because I feel like it or because I need to?" Éduc'alcool refocuses its approach to help Quebecers, especially young people, become aware of their own relationship with alcohol. Rather than focusing on quantity, the organization invites people to question the context and reasons for drinking.

According to the most recent data, approximately 25% to 30% of Quebec adults drink more than moderately. We note that habit is an important variable to justify this consumption. In fact, many of these consumers drink by habit, without necessarily asking themselves about the reasons, circumstances or relationships that lead them to drink alcohol.

Be mindful of your consumption and know the tools to help you temper your consumption

Based on rigorous science and supported by recent data, the new "You are the boss" campaign aims to raise awareness and provide tools to Quebecers for whom alcohol consumption may have become a habit. The goal is to enable them to make informed choices about their drinking behaviour in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"Because it is important to be the boss of one's own decisions and to avoid being tempted by habit, Éduc'alcool wants to encourage reflection and help Quebecers become aware of their relationship with alcohol, their drinking habits and their vulnerability to alcohol, all from a caring and educational perspective," says Geneviève Desautels, Executive Director of Éduc'alcool.

The organization also wants to make Quebecers familiar with the moderation tools that exist and that can be found on its Web site: Count Your Drinks; Standard Drink Server or Calcoholator.

Consumers by habit: familiar features

Quebecers who tend to have a beer or a glass of wine automatically to decompress on their arrival home from work, or after the routine with the children, are very conscious of their consumption and the effects on themselves, their health and others. According to the most recent surveys, many of these people are concerned about their consumption, and even try to reduce it.

Finally, contrary to what one might think, these behaviours are not exclusive to men. In fact, almost as many women are involved, and there is also an overrepresentation of young people aged 18 to 34.

Éduc'alcool is therefore pursuing its mission to inform and educate Quebecers about alcohol consumption in order to encourage moderate, thoughtful behaviour, and to take action on drinking patterns.

For more information on the campaign, the public is invited to visit the dedicated page: www.educalcool.qc.ca/cest-toi-le-boss. They can also take part in a quiz to start thinking about their own consumption.

