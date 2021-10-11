The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia

- Over 85 million bottles with the iconic image of the series will hit the market before the premiere of volume 2 of part 5 on December 3 on Netflix.

- It is a special edition that will have international reach, with distribution in 60 countries.

- Estrella Galicia is a Spanish brewery with over a hundred years of history that shares the values of "La Resistencia" with the Netflix series.