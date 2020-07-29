The Neighbourhood Joint Opens their first Cannabis Retail Store Located in Toronto's Beaches

As an ode to the mode of communication used in the 1930s between Toronto's City Hall reporters and newspapers like The Toronto Star and The Toronto Telegram , the family-owned retailer installed the pneumatic tube system as a key design element in their store. The fast retrieval of stock due to the pneumatic tubes will lead to increased efficiency and will require less handling of product by staff. Additionally, TNJ's focus on organic and sustainable cannabis is a key brand pillar that will play a strong role within the store. A recycling program is set to be put in place by the Company for products that are not reusable, such as pre-filled vape pens, to ensure TNJ maintains their ethos of an environmentally conscious brand. TNJ will also implement a loyalty program, free for customers to join that will allow them to receive 20 per cent off their next purchase. Members will gain access to specialty deals and discounts as well as exclusive invites to future, post COIVD-19, member only events.

"The Neighbourhood Joint was made to be our neighbours go-to spot for everything and anything cannabis," says Andrew Rhodes, Co-Owner of The Neighbourhood Joint. "At our core, we are focused on offering a wide selection of products, providing our customers extensive product knowledge and offering quick service in a relaxing and friendly environment. We want people to think of us as their favourite neighbour - the one you can always stop in to talk to and who always makes you feel right at home. We are excited to be joining the Beaches community and look forward to the many years to come."

During the construction of the store, TNJ has ensured that safeguards are in place and that measures have been taken to effectively follow physical distancing protocols, due to COVID-19. All employees and customers will be required to wear face masks, there will be an alcohol sanitizing station at entrance of the store and at each point of sale and limits to how many customers may be in the store at once. All staff have been trained in safety procedures.

Independently and family owned, The Neighbourhood Joint is an embodiment of the community it serves, and it is dedicated to giving back. The store had their soft opening on July 28, with their grand opening taking place on August 1. Visit them at 1987 Queen St. E., Toronto, Ontario.

About The Neighbourhood Joint

The Neighbourhood Joint is your go-to spot for everything cannabis. We're all about offering a wide selection of carefully curated products, extensive product knowledge and quick service in a relaxing and friendly environment. Think of us like your favourite neighbour.

