The need for blood and blood products is not taking a vacation this summer!

MONTREAL, June 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Héma-Québec is taking advantage of National Blood Donor Week, which runs from June 12 to 18, to invite blood donors and all healthy people who haven't yet tried the experience to take action now, throughout the summer. While the summer temperatures often bring a slowdown in people making appointments to donate, the need for blood products remains critical 365 days a year.

Remember that a number of mobile blood drives are held every week across Québec, not to mention the GLOBULE and PLASMAVIE centres, where appointments can be made at any time. It is time to roll up your sleeve and save lives because Quebeckers' needs for blood and blood products never take a holiday! Donors in the O- group are particularly sought after, but donations from all groups are always needed.

Héma-Québec also wants to take advantage of this National Week to express its deep gratitude to the thousands of blood product donors who, through their unwavering support, save lives. Thanks to their generosity throughout the year, nearly 1,000 donations a day are transferred to Québec hospitals, an essential contribution.

To view the blood drive schedule and make an appointment, go to bit.ly/prochainescollectes.

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has over 1,500 employees, more than 200,000 donors of blood, plasma, stem cells, mother's milk, and human tissues, as well as thousands of volunteers at blood drive sites. Every year, Héma-Québec delivers nearly 800,000 biological products of human origin to Québec's hospitals in order to meet patients' needs.

Give blood. Give life.

SOURCE Héma-Québec

For further information: Source: Patrice Lavoie, Director of Public Relations and Outreach, Héma-Québec, [email protected], Cell: 514-567-7496; Information: Sandrine Gagné, Morin Relations Publiques, [email protected], Cell: 438-873-2909