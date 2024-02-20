The Nearly 80% of Unassisted Canadians with Legal Problems Now Have a Solution as Vexxit Revolutionizes Canadian Legal Services
Feb 20, 2024, 10:00 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Vexxit, the trailblazer online marketplace for legal and accounting services, is making an important return to the market with an unwavering commitment to its mission: everyone, regardless of their location, background or financial standing, should have ease of access to a high standard of professional expertise. Founded with a commitment to democratizing legal support, Vexxit provides a revolutionary platform connecting Canadians with a network of 200+ experienced professionals and 150+ in-demand services.
Vexxit was born out of a deep understanding of the challenges Canadians face in seeking legal assistance; many of Vexxit's founders and investors came from the justice system themselves. One of the primary shareholders today is Mr. David Asper, recognized by many Canadians from his crucial role representing and overturning the David Milgaard case, one of Canada's most notorious wrongful conviction cases.
The traditional legal system often proves daunting, costly, and time-consuming. One 2023 report by National Magazine, the official periodical of the Canadian Bar Association, found that nearly 80% of Canadians with legal problems go unassisted by lawyers currently. Recognizing this gap, Vexxit set out to dismantle barriers, making legal expertise accessible to all.
The Vexxit platform covers a spectrum of legal services, from family law to employment law to wills and estate planning, ensuring that Canadians land on the right product and right expert for their unique needs. Better still, Vexxit has attached fixed prices to all services, shared upfront, removing the barrier of cost uncertainty.
"At Vexxit, we believe everyone deserves fair and equal access to legal support. Our platform empowers Canadians to take control of their legal journey, offering a simple and effective solution to life's legal challenges," says Rick J. Duha, CEO of Vexxit.
Why should Canadians care? Vexxit represents a paradigm shift in accessing legal services. With Vexxit, Canadians gain power, resolving their legal needs with the professional they handpick, all without the intimidation of the conventional legal system and unknown costs. Vexxit is not just a platform; it's a movement towards a more accessible and equitable legal landscape in Canada.
In addition to legal services, Canadians can also access taxation and accounting services through Vexxit and their network of Chartered Professional Accountants.
