The NBA Taps SCENE as Official Entertainment Loyalty Partner in Canada

– NBA, SCENE and Tangerine to Offer NBA Fans in Canada

Access to a Record Number of Experiences and Sweepstakes –

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The National Basketball Association (NBA) and SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment rewards program, today announced a partnership that will make SCENE the entertainment loyalty partner of the NBA in Canada.

This multi-year partnership marks the first entertainment loyalty partner for the league in Canada and expands the scope of SCENE's rewards program portfolio beyond entertainment and lifestyle and into sports, providing cross-marketing opportunities between the two brands.

SCENE's more than 10 million members will have access to the most robust NBA sweepstakes ever offered in Canada, including premium prizing and once-in-a-lifetime experiences at marquee NBA events around the world.

"As the NBA's impact and influence continues to expand into lifestyle and entertainment, we're thrilled to offer Canadian basketball fans and moviegoers even more opportunities to experience our game," said Leah MacNab, Managing Director, NBA Canada. "Through our new partnership, we're excited to help amplify and reward NBA fans and SCENE members' passions."

"We're always looking for new and exciting ways to give SCENE members more value and more rewards," said Matthew Seagrim, Managing Director, SCENE. "With the 2019 NBA championship catapulting basketball fandom across Canada, this first-of-its-kind partnership will give SCENE members access to exclusive prizes and unforgettable experiences, which is what the program is all about. We are so excited to bring this partnership to life with our fellow basketball fan Tangerine Bank."

Launching with the 2020 NBA All-Star Experience in partnership with Tangerine, Canadian fans who used their SCENE card by February 3, 2020, could enter to win one of three experiences for two to Chicago. This includes the chance to attend NBA Rising Stars, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, a private lunch with an NBA legend and more.

Today's announcement follows a banner year for the NBA in Canada, which saw broadcast, retail and partnership records broken as the country embraced the 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors. As part of Cineplex Events' specialty programming, 33 Cineplex theatres from coast-to-coast hosted the 2019 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV viewing parties for Canadian NBA fans, free of charge.

SCENE was launched by Scotiabank and Cineplex in 2007. Tangerine is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scotiabank and the official bank of both the NBA in Canada and the Toronto Raptors. As an existing partner of the NBA in Canada, Tangerine will participate in co-branded activations and campaigns with SCENE, rewarding even more basketball fans with memorable events like the 2020 NBA All-Star Experience.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2018-19 season featured 108 international players from 42 countries and territories. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.5 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About SCENE

SCENE®, the entertainment rewards program launched by Scotiabank and Cineplex in 2007, has more than 10 million members across Canada. SCENE enables members to earn and redeem points for movies, movie downloads and rentals, as well as concessions. Members can also earn and redeem points for a night out at The Rec Room and over 800 Recipe Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations Limited) restaurants across the country. Members can accelerate their earning power with the SCENE® ScotiaCard® debit card and SCENE® VISA card.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence extends beyond its website and Mobile Banking app to its Café locations, and 24/7 Contact Centres. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

SOURCE SCENE

For further information: Media Contacts: Ashton Lawrence, NBA, 416-682-2060, [email protected]; Katie Rankin, Cineplex (for SCENE), 416-323-6684, [email protected]; Sarah Nazzarro, Tangerine, 416-497-5157, ext. 4271, [email protected]