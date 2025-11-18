The National Women's Show presented by WonderBra Returns to Toronto November 21-23, 2025

Over 550 exhibitors, live entertainment, cooking demos, makeovers, and an all-new Christmas Market -- the Ultimate Girl's Day Out!

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Women's Show, presented by WonderBra, returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building from November 21–23, 2025, offering an unforgettable weekend of shopping, entertainment, and inspiration designed exclusively for women.

Featuring over 550 exhibitors, three full days of fashion, beauty, wellness, food, and lifestyle experiences, and a star-studded lineup of presentations, this year's show promises to be the Ultimate Girl's Day Out.

Main Stage Highlights

The Main Stage will host an exciting lineup of live entertainment and interactive shows, including:

Magic Mike–style male dancers heating up the stage.

heating up the stage. Medium Marc Jade , connecting audiences with powerful messages from beyond.

, connecting audiences with powerful messages from beyond. A dazzling Burlesque performance celebrating confidence and self-expression.

celebrating confidence and self-expression. The crowd-favorite Pet Fashion Show featuring stylish four-legged models.

featuring stylish four-legged models. A Vegan Sustainable Fashion Show , showcasing conscious, cruelty-free designs.

, showcasing conscious, cruelty-free designs. A jaw-dropping Magic Show by Canada's Got Talent contestant Mark Lewis.

Culinary Stage Presented by St. Albert's Cheese

Food lovers can indulge in live cooking, mixology, and entertaining demos, including appearances by chef and cookbook author Andrea Buckett presented by Get Cracking. Guests will enjoy tips, tastings, and creative ideas to elevate their own kitchen and hosting experiences.

Life & Learning Stage Sponsored by Born for More

From career and confidence to health and happiness, the Life & Learning Stage will feature inspirational and practical presentations tailored to help women grow, learn, and thrive.

Interactive Experiences and Features

Guests can get pampered and creative throughout the weekend with:

Free Makeovers by students from Glow College .

by students from . Free Hair Do's by stylists at Eikonic Academy .

by stylists at . Hands-on Craft Workshops led by Let's Make It , where attendees can create personalized resin accessories or spa products -- including candles, lip balm, and signature scents.

led by , where attendees can create personalized resin accessories or spa products -- including candles, lip balm, and signature scents. Free Goodie Bags for early attendees each day.

All-New Christmas Market

New this year, the Christmas Market will feature festive holiday shopping, unique gifts, and seasonal treats. Guests can shop to the sounds of the holidays with live performances by a female a cappella group singing Christmas classics.

"The National Women's Show is truly the Ultimate Girl's Day Out," says Lisa Spodek, Vice President of Marketing at National Event Management. "It's an opportunity for women to come together, unwind, discover new products, and enjoy experiences that celebrate everything they love -- from fashion and beauty to food, fun, and friendship."

Whether it's a day with your best friend, sister, or daughter, the National Women's Show is all about connection, discovery, and relaxation -- no pressure, just a great time.

Event Details:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building

Friday, November 21 – Sunday, November 23, 2025

Tickets and full schedule available at: www.nationalwomenshow.com

About The National Women's Show

The National Women's Show is Canada's largest consumer event for women, featuring hundreds of exhibitors across fashion, beauty, wellness, travel, home, and food. With interactive stages, live entertainment, and exclusive shopping experiences, the show provides an inspiring and entertaining environment where women can connect, explore, and celebrate.

About WonderBra

WonderBra was born in Montreal, Canada in 1939. The brand has evolved through the years with Canadian Women. WonderBra has been an unwavering companion in defining the curves of confidence, the contours of lift and comfort and the spirit of iconic femininity. The Unstoppable legacy is a testament to our commitment to empowering women, shaping the lingerie industry and creating moments of enduring style since inception."

SOURCE National Women's Show

National Women's Show Media Contact: Lisa Spodek, [email protected], (289) 719-0071; Wonderbra Media Contact: Marie-Eve Renaud, [email protected]