The National Women's Show is the Ultimate Day Out for the Women of Vancouver!

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Women's Show kicks off for the first time on November 8 & 9 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building. The National Women's Show is the ultimate excuse to leave responsibilities behind, gather your girlfriends, and enjoy a well-deserved day out!! The National Women's Show is the biggest celebration for women to enjoy great shopping at over 250 exhibits showcasing products and services just for them, plus great deals, special guest appearances and entertaining features!

Why You'll Love It:

Main Stage Magic: Live entertainment, fashion shows, and special guest appearances, including a Magic Mike-inspired performance, Influencer Keyena Kler, Bollywood Dancers, an adorable Pet Fashion Show, and some comedy relief presented by Underground Comedy Club!

Retail Therapy: Discover the hottest trends and must-have products from 250+ exhibitors, with a special focus on local and Canadian brands.

Tantalize Your Taste Buds: Indulge in a girls' day out experience at the World of Taste sponsored by Florida Orange Juice and the Sip n' Social Lounge presented by Matt & Steve's, where you can sample delicious beverages.

Unleash Your Creativity: Join a one-hour paint workshop with Art from the Heart and take home your masterpiece.

Support Local Artisans: Explore unique handmade creations in the Small Shop Market Lane--perfect for finding a one-of-a-kind treasure. It's not too early for some Christmas shopping.

Be Inspired: Gain insight and motivation from experts on the Life & Learning Stage.

Master the Kitchen: Watch local chefs whip up magic on the Culinary Stage.

Treat Yourself: Enjoy complimentary beauty services at the Beauty Bar, presented by Senniyo International Beauty School --because you deserve a little pampering!

Free Swag: Be one of the first guests through the doors each day and score a goodie swag bag (while supplies last!).

When: November 8 & 9, 2025

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, East Building

Hours: Saturday, November 8, 10 AM – 6 PM

Sunday, November 9, 10 AM – 5 PM

Tickets: $14 online and $15 at the door www.nationalwomenshow.com

About National Event Management

The National Women's Show is produced 6 times a year in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Quebec City by National Event Management. With over 45 years of experience, National Event Management produces some of the largest & best-attended shows in North America. For more information on National Event Management, visit www.nationalevent.com.

