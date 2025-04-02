Escape, Indulge, and Celebrate with Your Besties at The National Women's Show - April 5 & 6!

CALGARY, AB, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Ladies, it's time to take a break from the everyday grind and treat yourself to a day of pure fun, relaxation, and indulgence! The National Women's Show, presented by Mayfair Diagnostics, is back on April 5 & 6 at the BMO Centre, Stampede Park, and it's the ultimate excuse to leave responsibilities behind, gather your girlfriends, and enjoy a well-deserved day out!

Whether you're shopping the latest trends, sipping on delicious cocktails, or pampering yourself with beauty treatments, this event is all about YOU. It's your chance to unwind, be entertained, and make unforgettable memories with your closest friends in an atmosphere bursting with excitement and laughter.

Why You'll Love It:

Main Stage Magic: Live entertainment, fashion shows, and special guest appearances, including a Magic Mike-inspired performance by Men at Klub Kave, high-fashion showcases by Faun Studios and Indigenous designer C Lysias Designs, a Burlesque show, an adorable Pet Fashion Show, and a live session with content creator Aliya G!

Retail Therapy: Discover the hottest trends and must-have products from 300+ exhibitors, with a special focus on local and Canadian brands.

Tantalize Your Taste Buds: Indulge in a girls' day out experience at the World of Taste sponsored by Florida Orange Juice and the Sip n' Social Lounge, where you can sample delicious food, wine, and spirits.

Unleash Your Creativity: Join a one-hour paint workshop with Kensington Art Supply and take home your masterpiece.

Support Local Artisans: Explore unique handmade creations in the Artisan Zone—perfect for finding a one-of-a-kind treasure.

Be Inspired: Gain insight and motivation from experts on the Life & Learning Stage.

Master the Kitchen: Watch local chefs whip up magic on the Culinary Stage.

Treat Yourself: Enjoy complimentary beauty services at the Beauty Bar, presented by MC College—because you deserve a little pampering!

Free Swag: Be one of the first guests through the doors each day and score a goodie swag bag (while supplies last!).

When: April 5 & 6, 2025

Where: BMO Centre, Stampede Park

Hours: Saturday, April 5, 10 AM – 6 PM, Sunday, April 6, 10 AM – 5 PM

Tickets: $12 online www.nationalwomenshow.com, $14 at the door

To book interviews with a guest speaker or to make arrangements to come cover the show please contact:

Lisa Spodek, Director of Marketing

1-800-891-4859 ext. 225

cell: 647-709-7034

[email protected]

About National Event Management

The National Women's Show is produced 6 times a year in Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Quebec City by National Event Management. With over 45 years of experience, National Event Management produces some of the largest & best-attended shows in North America. For more information on National Event Management, visit www.nationalevent.com.

