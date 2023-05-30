The National Family Enterprise of the Year Award Goes to DriverCheck Inc.

OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Family Enterprise of the Year Award (FEYA) winner has been announced. Congratulations to this year's Recipient, DriverCheck Inc. of Ayr, Ontario and the Page family. This honour was celebrated at Family Enterprise Canada's annual Family Business Symposium on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Ottawa.

Announcing the winner of the National Family Enterprise of the Year Award, DriverCheck Inc. and the Page family. Tweet this The Page family of DriverCheck Inc., National Family Enterprise of the Year Award Recipient. (CNW Group/Family Enterprise Canada)

"It's always a pleasure discovering and honoring successful family businesses that serve as examples of how to integrate best practices that benefit the business, the family and their surrounding community. Congratulations DriverCheck and the Page family," says Bill Brushett, President & CEO, Family Enterprise Canada.

The National Family Enterprise of the Year Award is given annually by Family Enterprise Canada to recognize and celebrate the achievements of an outstanding Canadian family business and the considerable contribution they make to both their local community and our national economy.

DriverCheck, a leading provider of workplace medical testing and assessments, was born out of a passion for health and safety that late founder Chris Page developed during his decades working as an emergency room and urgent care physician. In 1996, DriverCheck was founded to provide drug and alcohol testing to the trucking industry. During the Covid-19 pandemic, DriverCheck pivoted and doubled in size to provide Covid testing. Now in 2023, DriverCheck provides a full suite of health and safety testing for multiple industries across Canada. Chris's wife Mary-Jean, daughter Maggie and son Connor all continue to work in their family business.

"At DC, we believe that if we take care of our people, our people will take care of our clients, our clients will take care of the business, and the business will take care of the people," says Maggie Dunnett, President, DriverCheck Inc. She adds, "With grit, determination and moxie, we have grown into what we are today; but above all is our commitment to put good medicine first."

"DriverCheck is an example of what makes family business so special. Their values are at the core of their business and they have used good governance and structure to solidify their family's success. They are committed to growing in a way that stays true to the essence of who they are and they have managed through adversity with resilience and intention – just like a strong family would! Congratulations DriverCheck and thank you for demonstrating what a family business is all about!", Krystle Seed, Kalesnikoff, 2021 Family Enterprise of the Year Award Recipient and National FEYA Committee Member.

To learn more about DriverCheck Inc., please visit DriverCheck.ca or watch their FEYA video

Thank you to our National FEYA Selection Committee:

Jeff Halpern, TD Wealth, Wealth Advisory Services

Monette Malewski , M Bacal Group

, M Bacal Group Krystle Seed , Kalesnikoff

, Kalesnikoff Ben Sparrow , Sparrow Hotels

We appreciate your time and thoughtful consideration.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About the Family Enterprise of the Year Award

The Family Enterprise of Year Award (FEYA) was established in 1986 to celebrate and promote the achievements of Canadian business families and the considerable contribution they make to the economic and social fabric of both their local communities and Canada as a whole. Each year, business families across Canada are nominated and recognized at regional FEYA celebrations. Each regional Recipient is then considered for the National Family Enterprise of the Year Award, chosen by a volunteer selection committee, and presented at the National FEYA celebration.

FEYA is unique among business awards in Canada, as it does not only focus on traditional business metrics. Instead, the selection committee also looks at how well the family enterprise integrates best practices that benefit the business, the family and their communities. Having demonstrated significant capabilities in these regards, FEYA Recipients are examples of excellence and are integral to Canada's economic future.

About Family Enterprise Canada

Family Enterprise Canada is a national community, resource centre and learning hub for business families and certified Family Enterprise Advisors. We empower families with the resources needed to navigate challenges and embrace opportunities unique to working with loved ones.

A network built for belonging, our members connect, learn and grow through dynamic social and educational events, intimate peer-to-peer advisory groups, one-on-one mentorship, online and in-person learning experiences, and access to professionals that are specially trained in family enterprise dynamics.

Here, we believe family businesses are essential to building a better tomorrow for Canada's communities and economy. Our role? To foster their strength and success.

SOURCE Family Enterprise Canada

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT, Sheila Scott, National Director, Marketing & Communications, Family Enterprise Canada, T: 647.521.7812, E: [email protected], W: www.familyenterprise.ca