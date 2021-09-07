The National Elevator and Escalator Association Welcomes Additions to their Leadership Team

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the National Elevator and Escalator Association (NEEA) announced the appointment of two new members to the Associations leadership team. The move is part of a larger expansion and modernization of the Association to better meet growing demands in the Canadian environment.

"I am pleased to announce Christian von Donat as our incoming Executive Director, Operations and Mark Chiarelli as our Director of Labour Relations", said Kelly Leitch, Chairman of NEEA. "Our industry is witnessing unprecedented growth and the development of cutting-edge technology, while continuing to ensure safety remains at the core of what we do. Christian and Mark will be vital to navigating these areas from coast to coast."

NEEA is the industry voice in Canada for elevators and escalators. The Association represents the four major global manufacturers and contractors of elevating devices: KONE, Otis, Schindler and TK Elevator. The Association was incorporated in 1977 and was born out of, and is the successor to, the Canadian Elevator Manufacturers Association which was formed in the 1960's. NEEA is responsible for both negotiating collective agreements in all provinces and working with regulators and public policy stakeholders to advance issues of relevance to the industry.

"This is an exciting time to take on my new role and work to position NEEA and our industry for the years ahead", said Christian von Donat, incoming Executive Director, Operations. "Our Association will work to engage policymakers and regulators proactively, communicate broadly the innovations and regulatory changes that will benefit Canadians, while continuing our long history of working with labour organizations to maintain a stable, highly-skilled workforce".

"As Director of Labour Relations, I am looking forward to continuing to work with our members and labour representatives in the best interests of Canadians", concluded Mark Chiarelli. "The riding public can have confidence that the work of our members will always keep safety at the forefront".

NEEA recently launched a new website (www.neea.ca) and have moved into a new, larger head office in Toronto, Ontario. These developments are part of a broader modernization and expansion plan to position the Association for the future.

SOURCE National Elevator Escalator Association (NEEA)

For further information: Christian von Donat - Executive Director, Operations, Cell: (613) 408-0498, Email: [email protected]