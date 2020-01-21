The National Capital Region to become home of the LGBTQ2+ National Monument

OTTAWA, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - After conducting extensive consultations and planning, the LGBT Purge Fund today unveiled plans to build the LGBTQ2+ National Monument in Ottawa. The monument will memorialize discrimination against LGBTQ2+ people, including the period known as the LGBT Purge.

On Thursday, January 23rd, the National Capital Commission's (NCC) Board of Directors will consider a proposal for the allocation of land for the new monument during a public meeting held at NCC Headquarters.

Upon land approval, the Department of Canadian Heritage, as the project lead, will coordinate a design competition and seek public input on the short-listed design concepts.

Costs for the Monument project are estimated at $8,000,000 and will be entirely paid for by the LGBT Purge Fund. The funds for the monument came from a class action lawsuit settlement and are intended to honour victims of the LGBT Purge who died prior to the settlement of the lawsuit. The construction of the monument has been mandated by a Federal Court order.

In addition to the construction of the Monument, the LGBT Purge Fund is also supporting the development of an exhibit on the LGBT Purge at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg. The exhibit will be launched in 2023.

Quotes

"We are extremely proud to unveil details of one of the LGBT Purge Fund's most important and powerful projects. The LGBTQ2+ National Monument will memorialize discrimination against LGBTQ2+ people and leave a lasting impact in the hearts and minds of those who visit it."

– Martine Roy, Chair, LGBT Purge Fund

"The consideration of land allocation by the NCC's Board of Directors marks a major milestone in the evolution of this significant project. More than a symbol, building a permanent monument to mark the discrimination experienced by LGBTQ2+ Canadians will create opportunities to educate and inspire its visitors. We are pleased that the NCC Board of Directors and the public will have an opportunity to consider the plans for the LGBTQ2+ National Monument."

– Michelle Douglas, Executive Director, LGBT Purge Fund

About the LGBT Purge Fund

The LGBT Purge Fund is a not-for-profit corporation established in 2018 to manage funds provided from the settlement of a class action lawsuit between the Government of Canada and members of the LGBT community who were employed by the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and the Canadian federal public service. Thousands of LGBT people who worked in the federal government, the RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces were systemically discriminated against, harassed and often fired as a matter of policy and sanctioned practice that generally took place from the 1950's to the mid-1990's. This is a period of time known as the LGBT Purge. The money that is managed by the LGBT Purge Fund will be invested in key projects that will memorialize the LGBT Purge, including the building of a national monument in Ottawa. The LGBT Purge Fund also provides support to those affected by the LGBT Purge. For more details, visit the LGBT Purge Fund website at www.lgbtpurgefund.com.

SOURCE LGBT Purge Fund

For further information: Source: Michelle Douglas, Executive Director, LGBT Purge Fund; For information and interview requests: Hugues Mousseau, 514-945-8358, [email protected]