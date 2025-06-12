The MWCapital Awards recognise the international tech projects with the greatest impact on sustainability

The first edition of the awards, organised by Mobile World Capital in collaboration with B Lab Spain, GSMA Foundry, the State Secretariat for Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence (SEDIA) and Red. es, received 157 entries from 34 countries.

The winning projects come from 6 countries and offer technological solutions to global challenges such as health, urban sustainability or resource management.

The awarded initiatives will be able to present their solutions at the upcoming MWC26 Barcelona .

The Embrace the Forest initiative from Brazil has been recognised with the Barcelona Horizon Awards, which includes up to €50,000 to carry out a pilot project in Barcelona , using its technology for wildfire prevention.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mobile World Capital Barcelona (MWCapital), in collaboration with GSMA Foundry, B Lab Spain, the State Secretariat for Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence (SEDIA) and Red. es, held the first edition of the MWCapital Awards: Technologies for a Sustainable Future, recognising six international projects that use technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, data analytics or smart sensors to address the major social and environmental challenges of the 21st century. With these awards, MWCapital highlights the role of technology as a driver of transformation towards a more resilient and sustainable model.

MWCapital Awards ceremony

The ceremony, held at the Mirador Torre Glòries, brought together representatives of the 17 finalist projects selected from 157 entries across 34 countries, along with entrepreneurs from the tech ecosystem, social stakeholders, and representatives from public and private institutions committed to purpose-driven innovation.

The jury, formed by experts from organisations such as GSMA, B Lab Spain, Red.es, MIT, AMETIC and the International Telecommunication Union, evaluated the proposals based on innovation, scalability, and real social impact, selecting one winner for each of the five established categories.

The winning projects:

Business Category:

Technology with Purpose ( Spain ) – Samsung Electronics Iberia has developed more than 30 accessibility projects based on artificial intelligence, benefiting over half a million people. Notable initiatives include TALLK , which enables basic communication for ALS patients; UNFEAR , which filters out disruptive noises to create more comfortable environments for people with autism; and IMPULSE , which transforms words into rhythmic vibrations through a smartwatch, acting as a silent assistant. All aim to improve lives using technology. (SDG 10: Reduced inequalities)





Julieta ( Colombia ) – This portable device developed by Salva Health, powered by artificial intelligence, enables early detection of diseases such as breast cancer without the use of radiation or the need for specialised personnel, making healthcare more accessible in underserved regions. Tested in a study involving 2,300 patients across Bogotá, Medellín, Cali and Barranquilla, it demonstrated 82% accuracy and 81% sensitivity in detecting abnormalities. Its effectiveness has been validated even in areas with limited infrastructure. (SDG 3: Good health and well-being, and SDG 10: Reduced inequalities)





SIMPaCT ( Australia ) – The IoT-powered smart irrigation system from Western Sydney University optimises urban cooling and water efficiency. Using an AI-based model, sensors and digital twins, it adjusts water use in real-time according to environmental conditions. It has achieved a water consumption reduction of between 44% and 70% compared to conventional systems. Unlike scheduled irrigation, SIMPaCT combines live monitoring, weather forecasting and machine learning algorithms to offer a scalable solution for urban climate resilience. (SDG 13: Climate action)





Nut4Health ( Mauritania ) – This project by SIC4Change tackles child malnutrition and improves maternal and child health in vulnerable communities through advanced technology. It has already supported over 1,200 families in Assaba and proposes a scalable, sustainable model. Its approach integrates blockchain, machine learning and smart contracts to ensure transparency in fund management and incentivise early diagnosis of children through a results-based payment system. (SDG 3: Good health and well-being)





Data-driven city for citizens ( Finland ) – Tampere's smart city initiative uses AI and digital twins to enhance sustainability and citizen engagement. Tampere Pulse, accessible via web and mobile, predicts visitor flow in the city centre using real-time data from cameras, weather and events. Based on the IoT-TICKET platform, it helps residents, businesses and authorities optimise resources, schedules and decision-making, driving economic revitalisation. (SDG 11: Sustainable cities and communities)

These projects will have the opportunity to showcase their solutions at the next edition of MWC Barcelona, gaining access to a key international platform to increase visibility and foster strategic collaborations.

In addition, as the winner of the Barcelona Horizon Award, the Embrace the Forest initiative from Brazil will receive up to €50,000 to pilot its solution in Barcelona. Its technology, Pantera, is a wildfire management software that uses artificial intelligence to prevent, detect, and analyse the impact of wildfires, to reduce CO₂ emissions. Currently, Pantera monitors over 17.5 million hectares, including tiger reserves in India and natural areas in Brazil, achieving up to an 85% reduction in burned areas and a 70% cut in operational costs. By combining AI, real-time data analysis and drones, it can detect fires within seconds, enabling rapid and effective responses that minimise wildfire damage. (SDG 13: Climate action)

Recognising technology with purpose

During the event, the CEO of Mobile World Capital Barcelona, Francesc Fajula, remarked that "today, technological progress must consider not only economic criteria but also social and environmental ones." He further noted that "technology is our best ally in building a more sustainable, fair and equitable society."

Meanwhile, the CEO of GSMA Ltd., John Hoffman, stated: "MWCapital Awards are a powerful reminder that technology, when deployed ethically and inclusively, can accelerate progress toward one of the world's most urgent goals. The awards showcase projects that deliver real and measurable impact, from improving health outcomes and urban resilience to fighting climate change. At the GSMA, we are proud to champion innovation that drives digital transformation with purpose, and we look forward to seeing these remarkable initiatives take the global stage at MWC26 Barcelona."

In the same vein, the Director General of Red.es, Jesús Herrero, added: "These awards represent a magnificent opportunity to showcase the best international projects where new technologies are being applied to achieve a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive world. Climate change and the technological revolution require governments, businesses, and citizens alike to take action towards a green and digital transition".

Additionally, the Interim Executive Director of B Lab Spain, Lucas Hunter, highlighted: "At B Lab Spain, we welcome initiatives like the MWCapital Awards that shine a spotlight on the real, measurable impact of technological innovation. These projects show that it is possible to combine technical excellence with business models that prioritise people and the planet. Recognising this kind of leadership and promoting strategic frameworks such as the B Corp standards is key to accelerating the transition towards an economic model capable of addressing today's challenges".

With the MWCapital Awards, Mobile World Capital Barcelona reaffirms its commitment to technology as a driver of economic and social transformation. These awards, aligned with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda, recognise tech solutions with the greatest potential to contribute to the world's biggest challenges.

In its first edition, the MWCapital Awards recognised the most innovative technology projects internationally, not only for their technical excellence but also for their ambition to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators committed to improving lives and the planet.

