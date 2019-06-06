The MRG Group Continues to Expand Their Vast Portfolio of Hospitality Venues Across The Country

DUBLIN CALLING CALGARY OPENS JUNE 2019

Calgary's newest spot for sports, pub grub, weekend shenanigans, games and more to open its doors on June 13, 2019 at 1637 37 ST SW.

CALGARY, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Leading hospitality and entertainment company, The MRG Group is proud to announce their newest venture in Calgary, AB, Dublin Calling. Calgary's newest go-to destination for pub grub, pool, ping pong, skee ball and darts. Looking for a patio to sit back and have a cold one? They have one too. This twist on an Irish Party Pub is located at 1637 37th St SW and is The MRG Group's third unique experience of the Dublin Calling brand.

With every game on the pitch or the ice, they will show sports with sound on their 25+ screens, include in venue games like basketball, skee ball and ping pong. "DC" as the regulars call it, welcomes everyone with events such as dart tournaments, pool tournaments, ladies night and long weekend themed parties. The menu will be serving up delicious pub classics such as burgers, fish and chips and flat breads.

"We are very excited to opening our third Dublin Calling in the heart of Calgary," says Matt Gibbons, President, The MRG Group. "Our mission is to always provide unpretentious fun in our venues. We feel Calgary is the perfect place to bring something new to the market while staying true to our core values."

To celebrate the launch of Dublin Calling Calgary we will be giving away a trip for two to Dublin Ireland. The contest will run for the entire opening month

For more information regarding Dublin Calling or any other MRG Group venues please visit www.themrggroup.com or www.dublincalling.com/calgary

Dublin Calling locations:

You can visit Dublin Calling Calgary at 1637 37 Street SW, Dublin Calling Vancouver at 900 Granville Street and Dublin Calling Toronto at 250 Adelaide St W.

About The MRG Group:

In operation since 2008, with the reopening of the historic Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC, The MRG Group has grown into one of the leading hospitality and entertainment companies in Canada. Owning and operating a total of thirteen properties across the country, the group's preeminent venues include: Vogue Theatre, The Yale Saloon, Dublin Calling, Prost Haus, The Imperial and Biltmore Cabaret in Vancouver, BC, Dublin Calling in Calgary, AB, The Garrick in Winnipeg, MB and Rock 'N' Horse Saloon, The Porch, Dublin Calling, Par-Tee Putt and Adelaide Hall in Toronto, ON. MRG Concerts developed as an amplification of its entertainment branch and has since established itself as an industry-leading promotion company producing over 400 shows per year. The Group's latest initiative, MRG Events was introduced in 2017 to advance the creation of positive shareable experiences on a larger scale.

