The MRG Group Announces the Opening of It's Fourth Location for PAR-TEE PUTT In London, Ontario

The over-seven thousand square-foot themed bar is located at 545.5 Richmond St in the heart of Downtown

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Leading entertainment and experience company The MRG Group presents another soon-to-be iconic downtown London, ON venue: PAR-TEE PUTT located at 545.5 Richmond St (Richmond St. & Kent St.). PAR-TEE PUTT London includes an 18-hole course, arcade games and dancefloor.

Founded in 2008, The MRG Group is responsible for ten hospitality properties, and six live performance venues, including PAR-TEE PUTT in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver along with Toronto favourites, The Porch, Rock 'N' Horse Saloon and Queen Elizabeth Theatre. MRG has owned and operated this London location since 2006, formerly the London Tap House & Revolution.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring PAR-TEE PUTT to London. Some of my best memories are from my time in London for school, hockey and nights out on Richmond Street," recalls The MRG Group President, Matt Gibbons. "PAR-TEE PUTT provides a great experience for fun nights out with a group of friends, date nights, team building and group celebrations. We are thrilled to be bringing this unique concept to an already lively nightlife scene in London."

London's PAR-TEE PUTT boasts 18-themed holes featuring the city's landmarks such as Western University, Richmond Row and Budweiser Gardens, as well as holes paying homage to classic films and pop-culture references like Caddyshack and Happy Gilmore. This 2-floor venue offers more than just mini golf, PAR-TEE PUTT will feature local DJs and open up its dance floor along with an upstairs bar and arcade room & multiple TVs for catching live sports after a round.

Bookings are now open at parteeputt.com. The venue will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 3 p.m. until late and walk-ins subject to capacity. To celebrate the opening of PAR-TEE PUTT, The MRG Group will be offering future golfers the opportunity to win a VIP experience for four at PAR-TEE PUTT, in addition to a $1,000 travel voucher from MRG Travel, in a contest open to residents of Canada (excluding QC).

About The MRG Group

In operation since 2008, The MRG Group has grown into one of the leading entertainment and hospitality companies in Canada. The company expanded operations into the US in early 2021. As the largest independent venue operator and promoter in Canada, the company owns and operates a total of 16 properties across the country, which includes Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Theatre & Adelaide Hall in Toronto and Capital Ballroom in Victoria, as well as a portfolio of hospitality establishments, a music label, BeatRoute Media, a wholesale and retail travel agency, MRG Travel, as well as AdmitONE ticketing platform. We are committed to growing our footprint through artist touring, new venues, and underserved market opportunities, as well as consultancy work in the experience economy. The MRG Group's mission is to be a global leader in creating positive shareable experiences—what we call PSEs, the foundation of our values and belief system.

