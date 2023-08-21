THE MOVIE THEATRE ASSOCIATION OF CANADA AND THE CINEMA FOUNDATION BRING BACK NATIONAL CINEMA DAY, WELCOMING AUDIENCES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA TO THE MOVIES FOR $4.00

All movies, all formats, all showtimes, all day August 27 for $4.00 at participating movie theatres

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Coming to a theatre near you, the Movie Theatre Association of Canada (MTAC) and the Cinema Foundation based in the US, welcome moviegoers across Canada and the U.S. to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions for the second annual National Cinema Day, August 27, 2023. For a list of participating theatres in Canada, visit www.nationalcinemaday.ca

National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies at a discounted admission of $4.00 (plus applicable taxes). The one-day only event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across North America. Participating theatres in Canada include Cineplex, Cinémas Ciné Entreprise, Imagine Cinemas, Landmark Cinemas, Magic Lantern Theatres, and many local independent theatres across the provinces.

"Following a record-breaking summer for movie-going, National Cinema Day is the perfect way to close out the season. Theatres nationwide are excited to join forces to welcome Canadians into our theatres to experience a day of fun at the movies with their families and friends," said Nuria Bronfman, Executive Director, MTAC. "We are thrilled to celebrate alongside our US colleagues in thanking movie-lovers across the country for their ongoing support of the exhibition industry by inviting them to enjoy the big screen experience."

Additional information about National Cinema Day is available on social media using the hashtag #NationalCinemaDay, by visiting www.nationalcinemaday.ca or the website of your local movie theatre. Join millions of other moviegoers and head to a theatre near you! Let's all go!

ABOUT THE MOVIE THEATRE ASSOCIATION OF CANADA

Founded in 1980, The Movie Theatre Association of Canada (MTAC) is a trade organization representing the interests of exhibitors behind more than 3,000 movie screens nation-wide.

MTAC works collaboratively to share best practices and identify ways to preserve, and promote Canadian exhibitors. Within North America and globally, MTAC acts as the voice of Canada's exhibitor network, communicating their unique needs and challenges to industry stakeholders worldwide.

Members of MTAC rely on the association to stay abreast of the most current industry news and developments, as it acts as a liaison between governing bodies and provides strategic counsel on a wide range of issues.

In the face of diverse and ever-growing viewing and distribution offerings available to consumers today, MTAC endeavours to assist exhibitors in continually delivering unparalleled movie-going experiences to audiences, shining the spotlight on the excitement of 'going to the movies' and seeing films how they are meant to be seen – on the "Big Screen."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL CINEMA FOUNDATION

The Cinema Foundation is a donor-supported 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit - is dedicated to promoting the essential cinema exhibition industry by developing future diverse workforces and growing moviegoing communities through research, education and philanthropy.

Since March 2022, the Cinema Foundation's mission is dedicated to shaping the future of the great collective experience of moviegoing and the cinema industry. It works to support and impact the health of the cinema sector both in the short term and for years to come and is continuously expanding its contributions to the magic of moviegoing. The Cinema Foundation builds on NATO's mission and relationships and expands NATO's impact in ways that help individual employees and companies as well as the industry as a whole. We are the Foundation of a great industry. thecinemafoundation.org

