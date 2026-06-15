The Movement to End Homelessness in Montreal (MMFIM) is unveiling its electoral priorities and calling for concrete commitments to address a humanitarian crisis that can no longer be ignored

MONTREAL, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - MMFIM held a press conference today to issue a clear appeal to all provincial political parties: recognize homelessness for the genuine humanitarian crisis it has become, and commit to implementing solutions that reflect the urgency of the situation.

As Quebec approaches its next provincial election campaign, the MMFIM has presented four priority areas for action aimed at transforming temporary responses into meaningful, lasting, and measurable commitments.

The data is clear. More than 12,000 people were experiencing visible homelessness in Québec in 2025, an increase of 20% since 2022. In Montréal alone, more than 5,000 people are currently living without stable housing. Behind these numbers are life trajectories marked by housing loss, poorly supported transitions out of institutions, and poverty. This is likely only the tip of the iceberg, with 19% of households in Montreal struggling to pay their rent. In addition, 24% rely on food banks. These individuals are at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Community organizations continue to develop new responses to this growing demand, but they are operating under unprecedented pressure. Although the 2026–2027 provincial budget maintains current funding levels, the lack of adequate indexation since 2024 and the rapid growth in needs have concretely weakened their capacity to intervene effectively.

"Homelessness is now a humanitarian crisis. We must recognize that homelessness is a structural issue that requires a structured and coherent response. We have the knowledge, proven solutions, and on-the-ground expertise needed to act and reverse the trend. The question is no longer what to do, but whether there is the political will required to move from a crisis-management approach to a sustainable strategy for preventing and ending homelessness."

-- Michèle Chappaz, Executive Director, MMFIM

The results demonstrate that investments do make a difference. Between 2015 and 2024, 14 member organizations supported nearly 70% of all individuals who exited homelessness in Montreal. Every person accompanied into permanent housing represents not only a major human success, but also a more efficient use of public resources. It is urgent to multiply these gains.

MMFIM's Four Priorities

1. Adopt an ambitious and accountable national action plan

Implement, from the outset of the next mandate, a government action plan with measurable annual targets and public reporting to the National Assembly.

2. Ensure stable and predictable funding for community organizations

Guarantee organizations working in homelessness services multi-year funding of three to five years that is fully indexed and adapted to evolving needs.

3. Accelerate the development of non-market housing

Commit to dedicating at least 20% of new rental housing starts in Quebec's market to non-market housing, supported by a permanent funding mechanism and streamlined project approval processes.

4. Prevent homelessness upon discharge from institutions

Ensure prevention becomes a priority by introducing an interministerial directive guaranteeing that no individual leaves a correctional facility, mental health institution, healthcare establishment, detention centre, or youth protection placement without a housing plan and appropriate support. Also, make sure that housing loss is prevented in the general population.

MMFIM is also issuing a formal invitation to all provincial political parties: come see the reality on the ground. Meet the frontline workers. Listen to the people experiencing homelessness and those who support them. The decisions made in Quebec have direct consequences on real lives. Beyond numbers, there are people. It is time to make ending homelessness a national priority.

The conference was held in the presence of Michèle Chappaz, Executive Director of MMFIM; Alexandre Lampron, Director of Public Affairs at MMFIM; Sonia Côté, President and Executive Director of the Chaînon; Marie Depelteau-Paquette, Executive Director of ACHAT; Jaëlle Bégarin, President and Executive Director of Maison du Père; and Benoît Langevin, City Councillor responsible for homelessness at the City of Montreal.

About MMFIM

The Movement to End Homelessness in Montreal (MMFIM) brings together over fifty members from the community, institutional, and business sectors to develop concrete solutions for preventing, reducing, and ultimately ending homelessness in Montreal. Since its creation in 2015, member organizations have helped nearly 5,000 people move into housing, while maintaining a high rate of housing retention. mmfim.ca

SOURCE Montreal Movement to End Homelessness

For information and interview requests: Daniel Tran, Casacom, 514-686-8299, [email protected]