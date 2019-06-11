The Moresby Group named to 2019 List of Best Workplaces in Professional Services

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Moresby Group is proud to announce that it has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ in Professional Services.

The Moresby Group received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work. This list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

The Moresby Group is committed to fostering a culture in which high performing individuals can develop, thrive and have fun.

About The Moresby Group

The Moresby Group was founded with a single mission: To build the best Supply Chain team on earth, and to deploy that team to help clients create value when failure is not an option. We're well on our way to achieving that goal. Since our inception in 2016, we have built an enviable team of Supply Chain professionals with diverse backgrounds, and have been entrusted by clients worldwide. We execute with speed and precision, and we deliver results.



About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Conducting the world's largest workplace study, surveying over 8,000 organizations representing more than 10 million employees in more than 50 countries, GPTW provides tremendous understanding of effective business cultures and the increasingly complex marketplace. Through proprietary assessment tools and services, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces™ in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). GPTW provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplaces, and it supports clients as this accelerating pace of change compels organizations to continuously adapt, innovate and thrive.

