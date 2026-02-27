Redefining heart valve care through specialized training

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Less than one year after opening its Heart Valve Centre, the Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) has reached a new strategic milestone with its Centre for Advanced Simulation in Heart Valve Therapy. It was made possible through the acquisition of advanced, high-fidelity cardiovascular simulation systems from Zurich-based company Simulands, enabling comprehensive training across structural heart interventions. This new initiative is instrumental in advancing the Centre's core objective to double the number of patients with valve disease it can treat by 2028. A goal it intends to reach by accelerating training, standardizing practices, and developing clinical expertise.

The MHI has become the first hospital in the Americas with an advanced valve simulation centre. As a result, experts can refine their skills using realistic simulations in a controlled setting before carrying out procedures on patients. By opening a high-level simulation centre in Montreal, one seamlessly integrated within the hospital's research activities and clinical practices, the MHI has reaffirmed its position as a global leader in structural cardiology. The MHI is therefore poised to become not only the country's leading valve centre, but also one of the top ten most advanced valve therapy centres in the world.

The Advanced Simulation Centre is designed to support training across the full spectrum of structural heart interventions, including transcatheter valve therapies, complex repair procedures, and emerging minimally invasive techniques, reflecting the rapid evolution of cardiovascular medicine.

"Simulation represents a genuine paradigm shift for training." said Dr. Walid Ben Ali, a heart surgeon at the MHI. "It optimizes the learning curve and standardizes practices among teams by simulating even the most complex of cases. For instance, if a patient presents an atypical valve defect, we can model their specific condition and practise the intervention using a personalized approach. In other words, the procedure is fully tailored to the patient. And the experience is completely immersive, as if we were operating on a real patient. The tactile feedback, the dynamics, and the real-time decision-making improve precision and significantly reduce risks."

A first group of international heart surgeons -- from Brazil and Puerto Rico -- have come to undergo immersive training at the MHI this week, marking the launch of a structured program aimed at training 40 to 50 foreign specialists every year.

"Training international teams at the MHI means helping to improve care well beyond our hospital. The expertise we hone right here reverberates throughout other health care systems," said Dr. André Denault, an anesthesiologist and Director of Education at the MHI.

An aging population means that heart valve disease is on the rise: it is estimated that by 2040, 1.5 million Canadians aged 65 or over will be diagnosed with this condition. Percutaneous, minimally invasive procedures that are increasingly personalized are set to revolutionize medical practices. But they also require advanced technical expertise and an ability to tackle complex cases. The Centre's advanced simulation platforms deliver a highly immersive, realistic, repeatable training experience. In other words, specialists can hone their skills prior to procedures in a controlled environment.

In fact, teams can test a variety of strategies and benefit from dynamic imaging, simulated physiological feedback, and situation-specific clinical scenarios. Every technical maneuver, critical decision, and unforeseen complication can be rehearsed, refined, and mastered in a risk-free environment.

"The Montreal Heart Institute is setting a new benchmark for how simulation can be integrated into academic medicine. By embedding advanced simulation within clinical and research practice, the MHI is reinforcing its leadership in education and patient-centered innovation," said Andrea Guidotti, CEO of Simulands. "Advanced simulation is a technology that can enhance teaching, standardize practices, and improve care. Seeing this integrated within an internationally renowned institute is an immense source of pride for us."

This pivotal milestone was made possible thanks to major support from the MHI Foundation and driven by the technological expertise of Abbott and Simulands, key partners of the project.

